The Arizona Cardinals entered 2021 with hopes of returning to heights they have not seen since Carson Palmer was the team's starting quarterback.

Kyler Murray has now had a full season working with DeAndre Hopkins and there will be no excuses for the young quarterback this upcoming season. His last chance to play football without stakes will be in the preseason. Here's their schedule.

Arizona Cardinals 2021 preseason schedule and kickoff times

#1 - Dallas Cowboys: Friday, August 13th, 10:00 PM ET (Local/NFLN)

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Dallas Cowboys in their first preseason game of 2021. Kyler Murray will likely only see a few series in this game. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys will feature Dak Prescott for a roughly the same amount of time that the Cardinals field Murray.

It remains to be seen how much Kliff Kingsbury will feature starters throughout the preseason. In 2019, the young coach elected to largely have his starters skip the preseason. However, a couple of years into his tenure he may have had a change of heart.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, August 20th, 8:00 PM ET (ESPN)

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in their second game of the preseason.

If the Arizona Cardinals are looking to follow a more traditional approach to the preseason, they will feature Kyler Murray and the other starters for the entire first half and a drive or two in the second half. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs will also field Patrick Mahomes in this game.

#3 - At New Orleans Saints, Saturday, August 28th, 8:00 PM ET (Local/NFLN)

Eight days after facing the Kansas City Chiefs, the Arizona Cardinals will take on the New Orleans Saints to wrap up their preseason. The Arizona Cardinals will bench their starters in this game to preserve them for the regular-season opener.

The players playing in this game will want to be pulled out by the coaches as soon as possible. Usually, this indicates that the team has seen enough and wants to preserve them for the rest of the season.

If they want a player on the roster, they do not want to risk injury. Therefore, they pull the player out of the game. For the players that play the entire game, their odds of making the final roster are slim.

