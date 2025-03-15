Arizona Cardinals 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Josh Sweat and more

The Arizona Cardinals were expected to make major signings in free agency this year, and they have not disappointed so far, having already brought in big names such as linebacker Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.

Ad

Some of the team's long-tenured players, like long snapper Aaron Brewer, who has been with the Cardinals since 2016, have also been re-signed.

Here, we will take a look at all the moves the Cardinals have made so far in free agency this year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Arizona Cardinals free agency tracker 2025

1) LB Josh Sweat (four-year, $76.4 million contract)

Josh Sweat, who helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl in February, was one of the best edge rushers available in the open market. The Cardinals had to act quickly to sign him to a four-year, $76 million deal as a result.

Sweat had 11 sacks in 2022 and led the Eagles defense with 8.0 sacks last season. Following a season in which no Cardinals player registered more than 5.0 sacks, Sweat will try to strengthen Arizona's defensive line in 2025.

Ad

2) DT Dalvin Tomlinson (two-year, $29 million contract)

The Arizona Cardinals signed Dalvin Tomlinson on Wednesday, addressing a critical defensive line hole. Tomlinson came into the offseason fresh off two successful seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

The 31-year-old defensive tackle has now agreed to a two-year, $29 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Expand Tweet

Ad

3) QB Jacoby Brissett (two-year, $12.5 million contract)

The Arizona Cardinals have strengthened their quarterback strength behind Kyler Murray by adding seasoned quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the team on a two-year contract worth $12.5 million.

Brissett threw for 696 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in five starts with the New England Patriots in 2024.

4) LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (two-year, $11 million contract)

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither to a two-year, $11 million contract on Thursday.

Ad

The Cincinnati Bengals were Davis-Gaither's team for the first five seasons of his career, and he was named as part of the team captains in 2024. He played in 74 games during his time in Cincinnati.

5) LB Mykal Walker (one-year, $1.79 million contract)

Mykal Walker, a former linebacker with the Washington Commanders, has also agreed to a one-year contract worth $1.79 million with Arizona.

Walker has four interceptions over his 74 career games. He served in a backup role for Washington in 2024, notching 21 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Arizona Cardinals 2025 free agency re-signings

1) OLB Baron Browning (two-year, $15 million contract)

The Arizona Cardinals announced last Sunday that linebacker Baron Browning has been re-signed to a two-year contract extension.

The 26-year-old Browning, who was brought in a trade with the Denver Broncos in the middle of the season, played eight games for Arizona in 2024. In those games, he registered 14 tackles and two sacks. He is anticipated to play a significant role in the team's pass rush over the next two seasons.

Ad

2) DL L.J. Collier (one-year, $4 million contract)

Having lost Roy Lopez and Khyiris Tonga in free agency already this offseason, the Arizona Cardinals have re-signed veteran L.J. Collier to a one-year renewal, marking his third consecutive one-year contract with the organization.

Collier contributed six quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, two pass deflections, four tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery in the 17 game he played last year.

3) S Joey Blount (two-year, $4.75 million contract)

Ad

Joey Blount's contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals was swiftly finalized before the legal tampering period, preventing the defensive back from becoming a free agent.

The team has signed Blount to a two-year contract. The deal extension gives Blount the opportunity to earn $4.75 million, which includes a $400,000 signing bonus.

4) OL Evan Brown (two-year, $11.5 million contract)

The Arizona Cardinals also acted quickly to re-sign Evan Brown to a two-year deal extension before the NFL's legal tampering period started on Monday. According to reports, the contract has a maximum value of $11.5 million.

Ad

As it stands, Brown is anticipated to start on the offensive line for the Cardinals in 2025. He also started all 17 of the team's games last season.

5) WR Zay Jones (one-year, $4.4 million contract)

The Cardinals are keeping Zay Jones around for another year after signing him to a one-year extension on Tuesday valued at $4.4 million.

Following an NFL suspension that kept him out of the first five contests of the season, Jones had a minimal effect upon his return last season, registering eight catches for 84 yards in 11 games.

Ad

6) LS Aaron Brewer (one-year contract)

Aaron Brewer inked a one-year extension with the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, March 7, before the start of the legal tampering period on Monday.

Brewer is currently one of the longest-tenured players on the Cardinals roster, having played 13 NFL seasons and nine seasons in Arizona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.