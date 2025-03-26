Arizona Cardinals 5-round mock draft: Updated projections for Jonathan Gannon and Co. after free agency

The Arizona Cardinals took a step forward last year under head coach Jonathan Gannon, doubling their win total from the season before. This means they appear to be trending in the right direction, so a solid offseason should make them playoff contenders. After the free agency period, here's how they could approach the first five rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Arizona Cardinals 2025 NFL mock draft for 5 rounds

#1 - Round 1, Pick 16: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan Wolverines

Mason Graham is one of the highest-rated overall prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class in any position. He is expected to be a force on the interior of whichever defensive line he is drafted to, and some projections have him selected in the top ten picks. If the Cardinals can land him at 16th, he could be an absolute steal, especially considering defensive tackle is a position of need for them.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 47: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia Mountaineers

The offensive line has been a bit of an issue in Arizona as they have been rebuilding their entire unit in recent years. Landing Wyatt Milum in the second round could be a major upgrade for their blocking schemes. His impressive college football career included being selected as an All-American and not allowing a single sack across his final three seasons.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 78: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State Buckeyes

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Cardinals will select Jack Sawyer in the third round. Improving their edge rushers was likely one of their top priorities during the offseason and they started the process by signing Josh Sweat during the free agency period. They can use the draft to add even more to this important position and Sawyer has the upside to be an immediate contributor.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 115: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State Cyclones

Marvin Harrison Jr. flashed his elite potential during his rookie season last year, but the Cardinals still lack depth at their wide receiver position. Jayden Higgins has a ton of upside in the mid-to-late rounds as a big-bodied receiver, potentially giving Kyler Murray a reliable red-zone threat and jump-ball target.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 152: Clay Webb, OG, Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Clay Webb has some of the highest upside of any interior offensive lineman this year, especially if he falls to the later rounds. He is a multi-time All-American, though it was in the FBS against relatively inferior competition.

