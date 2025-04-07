Arizona Cardinals 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Kyler Murray’s team

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disappointing season in which they missed the playoffs last year. They will look to get back there next season, but will first need to upgrade their overall roster construction. This process began with the free agency period and can continue during the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

They would benefit greatly from a strong draft this year, especially considering they only currently have six total picks. Here's how they can potentially make the most of them in the following mock draft.

Arizona Cardinals 2025 NFL mock draft for all 7 rounds

#1 - Round 1, Pick 16: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri Tigers

The Cardinals used a first-round pick in last year's draft on a wide receiver to select Marvin Harrison Jr. They could use another first-round pick on the position this year if they want to continue surrounding Kyler Murray with the best situation possible and give him his best overall chance at success.

Luther Burden is one of the top overall prospects at the position. If he can live up to his massive potential, he could form an elite tandem with Harrison in their offensive system.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 47: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College Eagles

Finding pass rushers was expected to be one of the main focuses in Arizona during the offseason this year. This is one of the most important factors in any successful defense, but one of the weakest areas of their roster last season.

They made a major addition during free agency when they signed Josh Sweat, but they should also use the draft to improve even further. If Donovan Ezeiruaku is available for them in the second round, he would be an ideal pick and could be a steal in this spot.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 78: Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia Bulldogs

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Cardinals will select Dylan Fairchild in the third round. They are relatively solid at offensive tackle with Jonah Williams and Paris Johnson, but the interior of their offensive line is one of the weakest areas of their roster.

Fairchild can help them with this as a potential day-one starter. He profiles as one of the best guard prospects in the entire country, which fills a major need for them.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 115: Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State Buckeyes

Head coach Jonathon Gannon is a former defensive coordinator, so it would make sense for him to be focused on improving the Cardinals' defense. Their linebackers severely lack talent and upside, so targeting one in the draft can upgrade their overall situation.

Cody Simon is an excellent mid-round pick that should be able to contribute immediately and could be a long-term solution.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 152: Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia Cavaliers

The Cardinals have a solid pair of safeties to anchor their defense, but their defensive backs as a whole lack depth. Jonas Sanker can be a rotational piece on the back end of their formations, especially on obvious passing downs.

While they don't necessarily need a safety, sometimes the later rounds of the draft are best approached by simply seeking the most overall upside.

#6 - Round 7, Pick 225: Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia Bulldogs

The Cardinals would ideally benefit from targeting a defensive tackle in the earlier rounds, but this mock draft went in a different direction by addressing some of their other needs instead. They still come away with a prospect at the position in Nazir Stackhouse, who adds much-needed size to their defensive line.

