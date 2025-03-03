Arizona Cardinals draft picks 2025: Full list of Kyler Murray’s team's selections

The Arizona Cardinals were in playoff contention for most of the 2024/25 season but ultimately dropped off the picture. The last time the Cardinals competed in the postseason was in 2021/22.

The Cardinals must now fix their gaze on making improvements via the draft. Kyler Murray's franchise has quite a number of positional needs that need to be addressed.

With that in mind, let's look at the Cardinals' picks and needs in this year's draft.

Arizona Cardinals draft picks 2025

According to the Yahoo Sports, the Arizona Cardinals have six picks in the 2025 NFL draft. These are the picks:

Round 1, Pick 16

Round 2, Pick 47

Round 3, Pick 78

Round 4, Pick 114

Round 5, Pick 153

Round 7, Pick 227

Arizona Cardinals 2025 draft needs

Here's a look at three positions that the Cardinals should prioritize in the 2025 draft:

3. Defensive Lineman

The Arizona Cardinals need to improve in the run-stopping department if they're to end their playoff drought. Their defensive linemen were found wanting too many times in the 2024 regular season.

Hence, the Cardinals should look to draft a high upside defensive lineman on Day 2. The front office should take a close look at Mississippi's JJ Pegues.

Pegues is one of the most accomplished run stoppers in the 2025 draft class, and a likely Day 1 starter in the NFL. His tackling ability would be an asset in Arizona.

2. Tackle

The Cardinals could do with a major makeover at the offensive line position. It's only right that they improve the unit to get the most out of their elite dual-threat QB.

Sorting out the right tackle position would be a priority in this year's draft. It's a must in order to protect Murray's passing lanes.

Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery would be a masterstroke of an addition. Ersery's physical profile and high motor could be a vital part of the Cardinals' offensive line for the next couple of years.

1. Edge Rusher

The Arizona Cardinals need a young edge rusher who would strike fear into the hearts of opposing quarterbacks. They lacked this last season, and their results served as hard evidence.

This year's draft class is stacked with top-notch edge rushers. So the Cardinals would be hard pressed to fumble the pick.

Georgia's Mykel Williams has a play style that screams Atlanta, and he'd be a solid pick in the first round. Williams is a physical marvel and possesses the versatility required to thrive in the modern NFL.

