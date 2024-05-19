Arizona Cardinals schedule 2024: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2024 NFL season expecting to make the postseason. The franchise has been busy in the offseason, building a decent supporting craft for Kyler Murray via the NFL Draft and free agency.

In this article, we will use the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to examine the Cardinals' chance of making the postseason in 2024.

Arizona Cardinals 2024 Schedule

Week 1 (September 8): at Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 2 (September 15): vs. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Week 3 (September 22): vs. Lions, 4:25 p.m.

Week 4 (September 29): vs. Commanders, 4:05 p.m.

Week 5 (October 6): at 49ers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 6 (October 13): at Packers, 1 p.m.

Week 7 (October 21): vs. Chargers (MNF), 8 p.m.

Week 8 (October 27): at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 9 (November 3): vs. Bears, 4:05 p.m.

Week 10 (November 10): vs. Jets, 4:25 p.m.

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (November 24): at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Week 13 (December 1): at Vikings, 1 p.m.

Week 14 (December 8): vs. Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.

Week 15 (December 15): vs. Patriots, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16 (December 22): at Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 17 (December 28/29): at Rams, TBD

Week 18 (January 4/5): vs. 49ers, TBD

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor

Arizona Cardinals 2024: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Cardinals vs. Bills

Prediction: 14-15

Week 2: Cardinals vs. Rams

Prediction: 18-16

Week 3: Cardinals vs. Lions

Prediction: 35-38

Week 4: Cardinals vs. Commanders

Prediction: 20-24

Week 5: Cardinals vs. 49ers

Prediction: 15-29

Week 6: Cardinals vs. Packers

Prediction: 15-14

Week 7: Cardinals vs. Chargers

Prediction: 15-17

Week 8: Cardinals vs. Dolphins

Prediction: 19-31

Week 9: Cardinals vs. Bears

Prediction: 28-33

Week 10: Cardinals vs. Jets

Prediction: 16-18

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Prediction: 15-27

Week 13: Cardinals vs. Vikings

Prediction: 19-33

Week 14: Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Prediction: 19-25

Week 15: Cardinals vs. Patriots

Prediction: 16-19

Week 16: Cardinals vs. Panthers

Prediction: 19-21

Week 17: Cardinals vs. Rams

Prediction: 26-16

Week 18: Cardinals vs. 49ers

Prediction: 22-17

Arizona Cardinals predicted regular season record

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Arizona Cardinals will end the 2024 regular season with a 4-13 record. That will put them in last place in the NFC West, behind the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.

Hence, the Cardinals will miss yet another postseason and end up with a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

