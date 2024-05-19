Arizona Cardinals schedule 2024: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2024 NFL season expecting to make the postseason. The franchise has been busy in the offseason, building a decent supporting craft for Kyler Murray via the NFL Draft and free agency.
In this article, we will use the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to examine the Cardinals' chance of making the postseason in 2024.
Arizona Cardinals 2024 Schedule
- Week 1 (September 8): at Bills, 1 p.m.
- Week 2 (September 15): vs. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
- Week 3 (September 22): vs. Lions, 4:25 p.m.
- Week 4 (September 29): vs. Commanders, 4:05 p.m.
- Week 5 (October 6): at 49ers, 4:05 p.m.
- Week 6 (October 13): at Packers, 1 p.m.
- Week 7 (October 21): vs. Chargers (MNF), 8 p.m.
- Week 8 (October 27): at Dolphins, 1 p.m.
- Week 9 (November 3): vs. Bears, 4:05 p.m.
- Week 10 (November 10): vs. Jets, 4:25 p.m.
- Week 11: BYE
- Week 12 (November 24): at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.
- Week 13 (December 1): at Vikings, 1 p.m.
- Week 14 (December 8): vs. Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.
- Week 15 (December 15): vs. Patriots, 4:25 p.m.
- Week 16 (December 22): at Panthers, 1 p.m.
- Week 17 (December 28/29): at Rams, TBD
- Week 18 (January 4/5): vs. 49ers, TBD
Arizona Cardinals 2024: Game-by-game prediction
Week 1: Cardinals vs. Bills
Prediction: 14-15
Week 2: Cardinals vs. Rams
Prediction: 18-16
Week 3: Cardinals vs. Lions
Prediction: 35-38
Week 4: Cardinals vs. Commanders
Prediction: 20-24
Week 5: Cardinals vs. 49ers
Prediction: 15-29
Week 6: Cardinals vs. Packers
Prediction: 15-14
Week 7: Cardinals vs. Chargers
Prediction: 15-17
Week 8: Cardinals vs. Dolphins
Prediction: 19-31
Week 9: Cardinals vs. Bears
Prediction: 28-33
Week 10: Cardinals vs. Jets
Prediction: 16-18
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Prediction: 15-27
Week 13: Cardinals vs. Vikings
Prediction: 19-33
Week 14: Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Prediction: 19-25
Week 15: Cardinals vs. Patriots
Prediction: 16-19
Week 16: Cardinals vs. Panthers
Prediction: 19-21
Week 17: Cardinals vs. Rams
Prediction: 26-16
Week 18: Cardinals vs. 49ers
Prediction: 22-17
Arizona Cardinals predicted regular season record
According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Arizona Cardinals will end the 2024 regular season with a 4-13 record. That will put them in last place in the NFC West, behind the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.
Hence, the Cardinals will miss yet another postseason and end up with a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
