Arizona Cardinals schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Arizona Cardinals finished with an 8-9 record in Jonathan Gannon's second season in charge in 2024. In 2025, the team will aim to qualify for the NFC playoffs for the first time since 2021.
Expectations are high for Kyler Murray and his teammates this season since everyone will want to see whether they can contend for a postseason berth and possibly an NFC West win. If the Cardinals can start the season strongly, they will be well-positioned to handle the challenges their demanding end-of-season schedule presents.
The 2025 schedule for the Cardinals is shown below. Also, we have used the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to analyze predictions for every game the team will play this season.
Arizona Cardinals 2025 Schedule
Week 1 (September 7): at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 2 (September 14): vs. Carolina Panthers at home, 4:05 p.m. ET
Week 3 (September 21): at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 4 (September 25): vs. Seattle Seahawks at home, 8:15 p.m. ET (TNF)
Week 5 (October 5): vs. Tennessee Titans at home, 4:05 p.m. ET
Week 6 (October 12): at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 7 (October 19): vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 8: BYE
Week 9 (November 3): at Dallas Cowboys, 9:15 p.m. ET (MNF)
Week 10 (November 9): at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET
Week 11 (November 16): vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET
Week 12 (November 23): vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at home, 4:05 p.m. ET
Week 13 (November 30): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 14 (December 7): vs. Los Angeles Rams at home, 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 15 (December 14): at Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 16 (December 21): vs. Atlanta Falcons at home, 4:05 p.m. ET
Week 17 (TBD): at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD
Week 18 (TBD): at Los Angeles Rams, TBD
Arizona Cardinals: Game-by-game prediction
Week 1: Cardinals vs. Saints
Prediction: 24–21 (Cardinals W)
Week 2: Cardinals vs. Panthers
Prediction: 32–18 (Cardinals W)
Week 3: Cardinals vs. 49ers
Prediction: 38–31 (49ers W)
Week 4: Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Prediction: 20–17 (Cardinals W)
Week 5: Cardinals vs. Titans
Prediction: 30–19 (Cardinals W)
Week 6: Cardinals vs. Colts
Prediction: 33–19 (Cardinals W)
Week 7: Cardinals vs. Packers
Prediction: 24–16 (Packers W)
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: Cardinals vs. Cowboys
Prediction: 39–19 (Cardinals W)
Week 10: Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Prediction: 21–16 (Cardinals W)
Week 11: Cardinals vs. 49ers
Prediction: 15–14 (49ers W)
Week 12: Cardinals vs. Jaguars
Prediction: 31–21 (Jaguars W)
Week 13: Cardinals vs. Buccaneers
Prediction: 26–14 (Bucs W)
Week 14: Cardinals vs. Rams
Prediction: 27–15 (Rams W)
Week 15: Cardinals vs. Texans
Prediction: 18–15 (Texans W)
Week 16: Cardinals vs. Falcons
Prediction: 24–22 (Falcons W)
Week 17: Cardinals vs. Bengals
Prediction: 32–30 (Cardinals W)
Week 18: Cardinals vs. Rams
Prediction: 27–24 (Cardinals W)
Arizona Cardinals' projected 2025 regular-season record
According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Arizona Cardinals will finish third in the NFC West, behind the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, with a 9-8 record. This will represent a slight improvement over their 8-9 performance from the previous season.
However, according to the tool, Arizona is predicted to extend its postseason drought this season.
