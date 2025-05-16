Arizona Cardinals schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Arizona Cardinals finished with an 8-9 record in Jonathan Gannon's second season in charge in 2024. In 2025, the team will aim to qualify for the NFC playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Expectations are high for Kyler Murray and his teammates this season since everyone will want to see whether they can contend for a postseason berth and possibly an NFC West win. If the Cardinals can start the season strongly, they will be well-positioned to handle the challenges their demanding end-of-season schedule presents.

The 2025 schedule for the Cardinals is shown below. Also, we have used the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to analyze predictions for every game the team will play this season.

Arizona Cardinals 2025 Schedule

Week 1 (September 7): at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 2 (September 14): vs. Carolina Panthers at home, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 3 (September 21): at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 4 (September 25): vs. Seattle Seahawks at home, 8:15 p.m. ET (TNF)

Week 5 (October 5): vs. Tennessee Titans at home, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 6 (October 12): at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 7 (October 19): vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 8: BYE

Week 9 (November 3): at Dallas Cowboys, 9:15 p.m. ET (MNF)

Week 10 (November 9): at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 11 (November 16): vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 12 (November 23): vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at home, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 13 (November 30): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 14 (December 7): vs. Los Angeles Rams at home, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 15 (December 14): at Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 16 (December 21): vs. Atlanta Falcons at home, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 17 (TBD): at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD

Week 18 (TBD): at Los Angeles Rams, TBD

Arizona Cardinals: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Cardinals vs. Saints

Prediction: 24–21 (Cardinals W)

Week 2: Cardinals vs. Panthers

Prediction: 32–18 (Cardinals W)

Week 3: Cardinals vs. 49ers

Prediction: 38–31 (49ers W)

Week 4: Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Prediction: 20–17 (Cardinals W)

Week 5: Cardinals vs. Titans

Prediction: 30–19 (Cardinals W)

Week 6: Cardinals vs. Colts

Prediction: 33–19 (Cardinals W)

Week 7: Cardinals vs. Packers

Prediction: 24–16 (Packers W)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Prediction: 39–19 (Cardinals W)

Week 10: Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Prediction: 21–16 (Cardinals W)

Week 11: Cardinals vs. 49ers

Prediction: 15–14 (49ers W)

Week 12: Cardinals vs. Jaguars

Prediction: 31–21 (Jaguars W)

Week 13: Cardinals vs. Buccaneers

Prediction: 26–14 (Bucs W)

Week 14: Cardinals vs. Rams

Prediction: 27–15 (Rams W)

Week 15: Cardinals vs. Texans

Prediction: 18–15 (Texans W)

Week 16: Cardinals vs. Falcons

Prediction: 24–22 (Falcons W)

Week 17: Cardinals vs. Bengals

Prediction: 32–30 (Cardinals W)

Week 18: Cardinals vs. Rams

Prediction: 27–24 (Cardinals W)

Sportkeeda's Playoff Predictor

Arizona Cardinals' projected 2025 regular-season record

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Arizona Cardinals will finish third in the NFC West, behind the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, with a 9-8 record. This will represent a slight improvement over their 8-9 performance from the previous season.

However, according to the tool, Arizona is predicted to extend its postseason drought this season.

