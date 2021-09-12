Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans: Injury report and starting lineup - September 12th | NFL Week 1

A very interesting game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans opens the 2021 season for both teams.

The contrast between Kyler Murray and Ryan Tannehill can be seen from the naked eye: the small, mobile quarterback who has a cannon for an arm, and the big quarterback who's more of a pocket passer and loves play-action situations.

With both teams loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, expect this game to be close until the final minutes. This will be one of the best games of the week.

QBs with the best passer rating since 2018



Drew Brees - 113.0

Patrick Mahomes - 109.3

Russell Wilson - 107.2

Ryan Tannehill - 105.9

Deshaun Watson - 104.7

Aaron Rodgers - 104.3

Kirk Cousins - 103.6

Lamar Jackson - 102.6

Derek Carr - 98.6

Dak Prescott - 98.6



*min: 900 attempts — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) September 3, 2021

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans injury report

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals will start their season with no major injuries for any star player, a fantastic sign considering how much competition they'll be up against in the NFC West. The only confirmed absences are backup linebacker Dennis Gardeck and receiver Antoine Wesley, who's on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have some question marks in the receiver position regarding injuries, as A. J. Brown did not practice Wednesday because of a knee injury, and even though he will play Sunday, he's not 100%. Josh Reynolds is also listed as questionable following two limited practices later in the week.

No starters are listed as out for the Titans, but backup linebacker David Long Jr. will miss the contest with a hamstring injury.

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans starting lineups

Arizona Cardinals

QB - Kyler Murray | RB - Chase Edmonds | WR - A. J. Green, DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk | TE - Maxx Williams | OL - DJ Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Justin Murray, Kelvin Beachum

Two players in NFL history recorded 3,500+ passing yards & 500+ rushing yards in each of their first 2 seasons:



Cam Newton, 2011-12



Kyler Murray, 2019-20 *



* @k1 could become the first to do it in 3 straight seasons pic.twitter.com/sBbCrPoXyr — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) September 9, 2021

DL - Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence, J. J. Watt | LB - Chandler Jones, Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Markus Golden | CB - Robert Alford, Byron Murphy | S - Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker | K - Matt Prater | P - Andy Lee

Tennessee Titans

QB - Ryan Tannehill | RB - Derrick Henry | WR - Julio Jones, A. J. Brown, Josh Reynolds | TE - Anthony Firkser | OL - Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, Ty Sambrailo

Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

Also Read

DL - Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Jeffery Simmons | LB - Bud Dupree, Jayon Brown, Rashaan Evans, Harold Landry | CB - Janoris Jenkins, Kristian Fulton | S - Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker | K - Sam Ficken | P - Brett Kern

Edited by Samuel Green