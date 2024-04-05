Arizona Cardinals Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Jonathan Gannon

The Arizona Cardinals come into the draft season with a host of needs. The team must stock up on its wide receiver department and its defense, which leaves much to be desired. Defensive guru Jonathan Gannon has a lot of work to do ahead of his second season at the helm in Arizona, and it all begins with the Top 30 visits.
The Cardinals will host several 2024 NFL draft prospects in the coming days. These prospects will attend the Top 30 visits to analyze their fit into Arizona's system. If Gannon and other high-ranking executives are impressed, these players will likely be drafted this month. This article will list the prospects, the Cardinals' draft picks and more. So, without further ado, let's get to it.
Cardinals Top 30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects
Here's a list of the Top 30 visits list for the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the upcoming draft:
- Brenden Rice, Wide receiver, USC
- Dillon Johnson, Running back, Washington
- Jacob Cowing, Wide receiver, Arizona
- Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Cornerback, Louisville
- Kei’Trel Clark, Cornerback, Louisville
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide receiver, Ohio State
- Nehemiah Pritchett, Cornerback, Auburn
- Taylor Upshaw, Defensive end, Arizona
- Travis Glover, Offensive tackle, Georgia State
- Xavier Worthy, Wide receiver, Texas
The above-listed prospects will visit the Cardinals' facility and have important meetings with the front office. These Top 30 visits are a formal part of the modern draft process.
Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft picks
Here's a look at the Cardinals' picks in the upcoming draft:
- Round 1, Pick 4
- Round 1, Pick 27 (from the Houston Texans)
- Round 2, Pick 35
- Round 3, Pick 66
- Round 3, Pick 71 (from the Tennessee Titans)
- Round 3, Pick 90 (from the Houston Texans)
- Round 4, Pick 104
- Round 5, Pick 138
- Round 5, Pick 162 (from the Houston Texans)
- Round 6, Pick 186 (from the Minnesota Vikings)
- Round 7, Pick 226 (from the New York Giants)
2024 NFL Draft first round
Here's the updated first-round draft order for 2024:
- Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers)
- Washington Commanders
- New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New York Giants
- Tennessee Titans
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears
- New York Jets
- Minnesota Vikings
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New Orleans Saints
- Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Los Angeles Rams
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Miami Dolphins
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland through the Houston Texans)
- Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans)
- Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs