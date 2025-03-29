Arizona Cardinals Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Jonathan Gannon and Co.

The Arizona Cardinals had a mixed 2024 regular season. For the majority of the season, they were in the playoff hunt, but they ultimately missed out following a string of losses in November and December.

Ad

Next up for Jonathan Gannon's side is the 2025 NFL draft. It's a solid chance for the franchise to stock up on talented rookies. Acing the upcoming draft will be great for the Arizona Cardinals' rebuild.

With the draft a couple of weeks away, the Cardinals are set to invite players for a "Top 30" visit. Here we will look at the players set to visit Arizona in the lead up to the draft.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Arizona Cardinals Top 30 visits tracker

These are the Top 30 prospects set to visit the Arizona Cardinals in 2025:

Anthony Belton, Offensive Tackle, N.C. State Wolfpack

Cam Skattebo, Running Back, Arizona State Sun Devils

Shemar Stewart, Edge Rusher, Texas A&M Aggies

Will Johnson, Cornerback, Michigan Wolverines

The Cardinals are inviting a mixture of potential Day 1 and later day picks. These players had stellar collegiate football careers.

These are the Cardinals' picks in this year's draft:

Ad

Round 1: No. 16 overall

Round 2: No. 47

Round 3: No. 78

Round 4: No. 115

Round 5: No. 152

Round 7: No. 225 (from the New York Jets through the Kansas City Chiefs)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prospect to watch

Cam Skattebo, Running Back, Arizona State Sun Devils

Cam Skattebo was one of the best players in collegiate football in the 2024/25 season. Skattebo was the primary offensive weapon for Arizona State, and the running back willed the team to numerous wins.

Skattebo's biggest asset is his versatility. The Arizona State star became only the second Big 12 player ever to amass 1,500+ rushing yards and 500+ receiving yards in a season. He did so with a bruising running style that surely put fear into the hearts of opposing defensive coordinators.

Skattebo is a warrior and has the potential to assert himself in an NFL locker room. Furthermore, analysts project him to be a Day 2 pick in this year's draft. That means the Cardinals could pick a game changer in Round 1 and still select Skattebo sometime later in the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.