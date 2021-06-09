Arizona Cardinals Training Camp 2021 Dates, Schedule, Location, Tickets and more

It's that time of year when the Arizona Cardinals get ready for a new NFL season. NFL teams, including the Cardinals, are currently holding their mandatory mini camps this week. After a few weeks off, they'll prepare for the upcoming 2021 NFL season by conducting training camps.

Training camps were closed to fans in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, fans are expected to fill stadiums and get their first look at their favorite teams.

Arizona Cardinals fans have a lot to be excited for because of their team's off-season acquisition of five-time Pro Bowler and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, JJ Watt.

The Cardinals took a big step forward in 2020 compared to their 2019 season. With Kyler Murray settling in as the starting quarterback, their offense now has a spark about it. The addition of DeAndre Hopkins in 2020 and AJ Green this year has further bolstered their ranks.

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Information

When:

The Arizona Cardinals will report to their 2021 Training Camp on the same day as most of the other NFL teams, i.e. on July 27, 2021. Their training camp will officially commence on July 31, 2021.

Where:

The Arizona Cardinals host their training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona every summer.

In accordance with recent NFL announcements, the Arizona Cardinals' training camp this year should be open to the public. Fans have been made aware by the NFL that players would be off-limits to fans for autographs to maintain social distancing and keep everyone safe and healthy.

The State Farm Stadium will possibly be fully open for the Arizona Cardinals' preseason games as well. Teams have not announced what or if any precautions would be in place when stadiums open fully. The Arizona Cardinals will have two home games in the first two weeks of preseason and one away from home.

Their first home game will take place on Friday, August 13, where the Arizona Cardinals will host the Dallas Cowboys. In the second week, the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Glendale on August 20,2021 to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals' one and only away game will take place on August 28, 2021, when they travel to face the New Orleans Saints.

