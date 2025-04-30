Arizona Cardinals undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

Having chosen seven players during the 2025 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals immediately focused on signing undrafted free agents after the event ended on Saturday.

A list of the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals have signed thus far can be seen below.

Arizona Cardinals 2025 undrafted free agents tracker

The Arizona Cardinals have revealed that they have reached agreements with six undrafted free agents following the 2025 NFL draft. There are three offensive linemen, one wide receiver, one tight end and one defensive lineman among those six UDFAs.

Arizona signed the following six undrafted rookies:

Jeremiah Byers, Offensive lineman, Florida State

Oscar Cardenas, Tight end, UTSA

Josh Fryar, Offensive lineman, Ohio State

Bryson Green, Wide receiver, Wisconsin

Valenin Senn, Offensive lineman, Connecticut

Elijah Simmons, Defensive lineman, Tennessee

At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Bryson Green is the only wide receiver Arizona signed as an undrafted rookie. He caught 97 passes in 42 games with the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Wisconsin Badgers in his collegiate career. However, he only caught 17 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns in eight games at Wisconsin last season.

Elijah Simmons recorded 59 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and three pass breakups during his collegiate career with the Tennessee Volunteers in 55 games (eight starts). He featured in all 13 of the program's games and recorded 11 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss last season.

Oscar Cardenas caught 92 passes for 1,092 yards and nine touchdowns over his four seasons at UTSA. He was chosen to the Second Team All-Conference USA after the 2024 season despite playing just eight games because of a knee injury.

After transferring from Colorado, Valentin Senn played 41 games at UConn between 2022 and 2024, starting 38 at left tackle.

Josh Fryar played 1,956 snaps at the right side of the offensive line over his four seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, but he also demonstrated his flexibility by playing 22 snaps at left tackle. He was selected to the All-Big Ten team after making 16 starts for the Buckeyes in 2024.

Jeremiah Byers played collegiate football for six years, spending the last two years at Florida State after spending the first four years at UTEP. He mostly played right tackle in his 56 collegiate games.

A recap of the Arizona Cardinals 2025 NFL Draft picks

Round 1, No. 16: Walter Nolen III, DL (Ole Miss)

Round 2, No. 47: Will Johnson, CB (Michigan)

Round 3, No. 78: Jordan Burch, DE (Oregon)

Round 4, No. 115: Cody Simon, LB (Ohio State)

Round 5, No. 174: Denzel Burke, CB (Ohio State)

Round 6, No. 211: Hayden Conner, OL (Texas)

Round 7, No. 225: Kitan Crawford, S (Nevada)

