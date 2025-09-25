Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks predictions, odds and picks for Week 4 TNF clash

The Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks are set to battle once again to kick off what should be an exciting way to help end the first month of the regular season. The stakes are high, as the team that loses the game might find itself in the early underdog spot to win the NFC West.

Here's a look at everything you need to know about the game, including the basic information as well as betting recommendations and picks.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Game Details

Fixture: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Date & Time: Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025

Venue: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Betting Odds (via BetMGM)

Spread

Cardinals (+1.5)

Seahawks (-1.5)

Moneyline

Cardinals (+105)

Seahawks (-125)

Total

Over/Under (43.5)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Picks

Kenneth Walker III at New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn

One interesting bet is taking the anytime touchdown scorer for Kenneth Walker III. Walker has scored three touchdowns in three weeks, and even when his yardage production was down in Week 3, he managed to get in the end zone. If the Seattle Seahawks can get in the red zone, it's clear that Walker is their go-to option to finish the drive.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: NFL Injury Report

Cardinals

OT Kelvin Beachum - Questionable

CB Will Johnson - Doubtful

WR Zay Jones - Out

G Evan Brown - Questionable

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither - Questionable

CB Darren Hall - Questionable

G Will Hernandez - Questionable

OT Paris Johnson - Questionable

Seahawks

RB Zach Charbonnet - Questionable

S Nick Emmanwori - Doubtful

G/T Josh Jones - Out

LB Boye Mafe - Questionable

G Anthony Bradford - Questionable

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Head-to-Head

The Seattle Seahawks have coasted over Arizona since the start of the 2022 season, winning the series with a 6-0 record. However, this will be the 53rd time the two teams will square off, and the overall record dating back to 1976 is much closer.

The Seahawks lead the series with a record of 29-22-1. If the Seahawks win, it will be the milestone 30th time they've defeated the Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Prediction for Week 4

Arizona is still seeking its first win over the Seattle Seahawks in the Kyler Murray era, which can only leave one to pick the Seahawks to win again. The game will take place in Arizona, which will help keep things close.

Both Arizona and Seattle have an element of surprise going into the contest. Arizona lacks James Conner, which raises the question of how much they will run with Trey Benson. Seattle hasn't played the Cardinals in the Sam Darnold era yet, so how he plays against the team will be a complete mystery.

Expect more shaky play from Sam Darnold, but the overall momentum of the series will help deliver another win for Seattle. That said, there will be enough of a sweat factor to raise questions going forward.

Overall, the healthier team with momentum on their side will prevail in primetime, with the Seahawks trumping the Cardinals.

Prediction: Cardinals 20, Seahawks 24

