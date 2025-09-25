  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 TNF | 2025 NFL season

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 TNF | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 25, 2025 13:55 GMT
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 TNF | 2025 NFL season - Source: Getty

The Arizona Cardinals will square off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Thursday. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Ad

Ahead of the Cardinals vs. Seahawks' Thursday Night Football game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup for Week 4 TNF

Arizona Cardinals projected starting lineup

NFL: Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray - Source: Imagn
NFL: Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Cardinals' projected starters on offense vs. the Seahawks:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

PositionStarter
QBKyler Murray
RBTrey Benson
WRMarvin Harrison Jr.
WRMichael Wilson
WRSimi Fehoko
TETrey McBride
LTParis Johnson Jr.
LGEvan Brown
CHjalte Froholdt
RGIsaiah Adams
RTJonah Williams
Ad

Here's a look at the Cardinals' projected starters on defense vs. the Seahawks:

PositionStarter
LDEJosh Sweat
LDTCalais Campbell
RDTDalvin Tomlinson
RDEDarius Robinson
WLBAkeem Davis-Gaither
MLBMack Wilson Sr.
SLBZaven Collins
LCBWill Johnson
SSJalen Thompson
FSBudda Baker
RCBMax Melton
NBKei'Trel Clark
Ad

Here's a look at the Cardinals' projected starters on special teams vs. the Seahawks:

PositionStarter
PKChad Ryland
PBlake Gillikin
HBlake Gillikin
PRGreg Dortch
KRGreg Dortch
LSAaron Brewer
Ad

Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup

NFL: Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold - Source: Imagn
NFL: Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Seahawks' projected starters on offense vs. the Cardinals:

Ad

PositionStarter
QBSam Darnold
RBKenneth Walker III
WRJaxon Smith-Njigba
WRCooper Kupp
WRTory Horton
TEAJ Barner
FBBrady Russell
LTCharles Cross
LGGrey Zabel
CJalen Sundell
RGAnthony Bradford
RTAbraham Lucas
Ad

Here's a look at the Seahawks' projected starters on defense vs. the Cardinals:

PositionStarter
LDEJarran Reed
NTByron Murphy II
RDELeonard Williams
WLBDeMarcus Lawrence
LILBTyrice Knight
RILBErnest Jones IV
SLBBoye Mafe
LCBRiq Woolen
SSCoby Bryant
FSJulian Love
RCBJosh Jobe
NBDevon Witherspoon
Ad

Here's a look at the Seahawks' projected starters on special teams vs. the Cardinals:

PositionStarter
PKJason Myers
PMichael Dickson
HMichael Dickson
PRTory Horton
KRGeorge Holani
LSChris Stoll
Ad

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks depth chart

Arizona Cardinals depth chart

Here's a look at the Cardinals' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBKyler MurrayJacoby Brissett--
RBTrey BensonEmari DemercadoBam KnightJames Conner (IR)
WRMarvin Harrison Jr.Greg Dortch--
WRMichael WilsonXavier Weaver--
WRZay Jones (O)Simi Fehoko--
TETrey McBrideTip ReimanElijah HigginsTravis Vokolek
LTParis Johnson Jr. (Q)Kelvin Beachum (Q)Valentin Senn (IR)-
LGEvan Brown (Q)Hayden Conner (IR)--
CHjalte FroholdtJon Gaines II--
RGIsaiah AdamsWill Hernandez (Q)--
RTJonah WilliamsJosh FryarDemontrey JacobsChristian Jones (IR)
Ad

Here's a look at the Cardinals' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEJosh SweatJordan BurchXavier Thomas-
LDTCalais CampbellWalter Nolen III (O)L.J. Collier (IR)-
RDTDalvin TomlinsonPJ MustipherJustin Jones (IR)-
RDEDarius RobinsonDante StillsBilal Nichols (O)-
WLBAkeem Davis-Gaither (Q)Owen Pappoe--
MLBMack Wilson Sr.Cody SimonJ.J. Russell (IR)-
SLBZaven CollinsBaron BrowningBJ Ojulari (O)-
LCBWill Johnson (D)Elijah JonesSean Murphy-Bunting (O)-
SSJalen ThompsonDadrion Taylor-DemersonDarren Hall (Q)-
FSBudda BakerKitan CrawfordJoey Blount (IR)-
RCBMax MeltonDenzel BurkeStarling Thomas V (IR)-
NBKei'Trel ClarkGarrett Williams (IR)--
Ad

Here's a look at the Cardinals' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKChad Ryland---
PBlake Gillikin---
HBlake Gillikin---
PRGreg DortchXavier Weaver--
KRGreg DortchXavier Weaver--
LSAaron Brewer---
Ad

Seattle Seahawks depth chart

Here's a look at the Seahawks' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBSam DarnoldDrew LockJalen Milroe
RBKenneth Walker IIIZach Charbonnet (Q)George HolaniKenny McIntosh (IR)
WRJaxon Smith-NjigbaJake Bobo
WRCooper KuppDareke Young
WRTory HortonCody White
TEAJ BarnerElijah ArroyoEric SaubertNick Kallerup
FBBrady RussellRobbie Ouzts (IR)
LTCharles CrossMason Richman
LGGrey ZabelBryce Cabeldue
CJalen SundellOlu Oluwatimi
RGAnthony Bradford (Q)Christian Haynes (IR)
RTAbraham LucasJosh Jones (O)
Ad

Here's a look at the Seahawks' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEJarran Reed
NTByron Murphy IIJohnathan Hankins (O)
RDELeonard WilliamsMike MorrisRylie Mills (O)
WLBDeMarcus LawrenceDerick HallJared Ivey
LILBTyrice KnightDrake Thomas
RILBErnest Jones IVChazz Surratt
SLBBoye Mafe (Q)Uchenna NwosuConnor O'Toole
LCBRiq Woolen
SSCoby Bryant
FSJulian LoveNick Emmanwori (D)Ty OkadaD'Anthony Bell
RCBJosh JobeNehemiah Pritchett
NBDevon WitherspoonDerion Kendrick
Ad

Here's a look at the Seahawks' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKJason Myers
PMichael Dickson
HMichael Dickson
PRTory HortonJake Bobo
KRGeorge HolaniDareke YoungCody White
LSChris Stoll
Ad

How to watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 TNF contest

The Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 4 game will not be broadcast live on TV. However, fans can live stream the contest on Amazon Prime Video, with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) in the announcers' booth. Kaylee Hartung will report from the sidelines.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications