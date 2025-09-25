Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 TNF | 2025 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals will square off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Thursday. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Ad

Ahead of the Cardinals vs. Seahawks' Thursday Night Football game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup for Week 4 TNF

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arizona Cardinals projected starting lineup

NFL: Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Cardinals' projected starters on offense vs. the Seahawks:

Ad

Trending

Position Starter QB Kyler Murray RB Trey Benson WR Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Michael Wilson WR Simi Fehoko TE Trey McBride LT Paris Johnson Jr. LG Evan Brown C Hjalte Froholdt RG Isaiah Adams RT Jonah Williams

Ad

Here's a look at the Cardinals' projected starters on defense vs. the Seahawks:

Position Starter LDE Josh Sweat LDT Calais Campbell RDT Dalvin Tomlinson RDE Darius Robinson WLB Akeem Davis-Gaither MLB Mack Wilson Sr. SLB Zaven Collins LCB Will Johnson SS Jalen Thompson FS Budda Baker RCB Max Melton NB Kei'Trel Clark

Ad

Here's a look at the Cardinals' projected starters on special teams vs. the Seahawks:

Position Starter PK Chad Ryland P Blake Gillikin H Blake Gillikin PR Greg Dortch KR Greg Dortch LS Aaron Brewer

Ad

Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup

NFL: Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Seahawks' projected starters on offense vs. the Cardinals:

Ad

Position Starter QB Sam Darnold RB Kenneth Walker III WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Cooper Kupp WR Tory Horton TE AJ Barner FB Brady Russell LT Charles Cross LG Grey Zabel C Jalen Sundell RG Anthony Bradford RT Abraham Lucas

Ad

Here's a look at the Seahawks' projected starters on defense vs. the Cardinals:

Position Starter LDE Jarran Reed NT Byron Murphy II RDE Leonard Williams WLB DeMarcus Lawrence LILB Tyrice Knight RILB Ernest Jones IV SLB Boye Mafe LCB Riq Woolen SS Coby Bryant FS Julian Love RCB Josh Jobe NB Devon Witherspoon

Ad

Here's a look at the Seahawks' projected starters on special teams vs. the Cardinals:

Position Starter PK Jason Myers P Michael Dickson H Michael Dickson PR Tory Horton KR George Holani LS Chris Stoll

Ad

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks depth chart

Arizona Cardinals depth chart

Here's a look at the Cardinals' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Kyler Murray Jacoby Brissett - - RB Trey Benson Emari Demercado Bam Knight James Conner (IR) WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Greg Dortch - - WR Michael Wilson Xavier Weaver - - WR Zay Jones (O) Simi Fehoko - - TE Trey McBride Tip Reiman Elijah Higgins Travis Vokolek LT Paris Johnson Jr. (Q) Kelvin Beachum (Q) Valentin Senn (IR) - LG Evan Brown (Q) Hayden Conner (IR) - - C Hjalte Froholdt Jon Gaines II - - RG Isaiah Adams Will Hernandez (Q) - - RT Jonah Williams Josh Fryar Demontrey Jacobs Christian Jones (IR)

Ad

Here's a look at the Cardinals' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Josh Sweat Jordan Burch Xavier Thomas - LDT Calais Campbell Walter Nolen III (O) L.J. Collier (IR) - RDT Dalvin Tomlinson PJ Mustipher Justin Jones (IR) - RDE Darius Robinson Dante Stills Bilal Nichols (O) - WLB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Q) Owen Pappoe - - MLB Mack Wilson Sr. Cody Simon J.J. Russell (IR) - SLB Zaven Collins Baron Browning BJ Ojulari (O) - LCB Will Johnson (D) Elijah Jones Sean Murphy-Bunting (O) - SS Jalen Thompson Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Darren Hall (Q) - FS Budda Baker Kitan Crawford Joey Blount (IR) - RCB Max Melton Denzel Burke Starling Thomas V (IR) - NB Kei'Trel Clark Garrett Williams (IR) - -

Ad

Here's a look at the Cardinals' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Chad Ryland - - - P Blake Gillikin - - - H Blake Gillikin - - - PR Greg Dortch Xavier Weaver - - KR Greg Dortch Xavier Weaver - - LS Aaron Brewer - - -

Ad

Seattle Seahawks depth chart

Here's a look at the Seahawks' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Sam Darnold Drew Lock Jalen Milroe – RB Kenneth Walker III Zach Charbonnet (Q) George Holani Kenny McIntosh (IR) WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Jake Bobo – – WR Cooper Kupp Dareke Young – – WR Tory Horton Cody White – – TE AJ Barner Elijah Arroyo Eric Saubert Nick Kallerup FB Brady Russell Robbie Ouzts (IR) – – LT Charles Cross Mason Richman – – LG Grey Zabel Bryce Cabeldue – – C Jalen Sundell Olu Oluwatimi – – RG Anthony Bradford (Q) Christian Haynes (IR) – – RT Abraham Lucas Josh Jones (O) – –

Ad

Here's a look at the Seahawks' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Jarran Reed – – – NT Byron Murphy II Johnathan Hankins (O) – – RDE Leonard Williams Mike Morris Rylie Mills (O) – WLB DeMarcus Lawrence Derick Hall Jared Ivey – LILB Tyrice Knight Drake Thomas – – RILB Ernest Jones IV Chazz Surratt – – SLB Boye Mafe (Q) Uchenna Nwosu Connor O'Toole – LCB Riq Woolen – – – SS Coby Bryant – – – FS Julian Love Nick Emmanwori (D) Ty Okada D'Anthony Bell RCB Josh Jobe Nehemiah Pritchett – – NB Devon Witherspoon Derion Kendrick – –

Ad

Here's a look at the Seahawks' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Jason Myers – – – P Michael Dickson – – – H Michael Dickson – – – PR Tory Horton Jake Bobo – – KR George Holani Dareke Young Cody White – LS Chris Stoll – – –

Ad

How to watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 TNF contest

The Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 4 game will not be broadcast live on TV. However, fans can live stream the contest on Amazon Prime Video, with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) in the announcers' booth. Kaylee Hartung will report from the sidelines.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.