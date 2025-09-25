Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 TNF | 2025 NFL season

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Here's a look at the Cardinals' projected starters on offense vs. the Seahawks:
Position
Starter
QB
Kyler Murray
RB
Trey Benson
WR
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR
Michael Wilson
WR
Simi Fehoko
TE
Trey McBride
LT
Paris Johnson Jr.
LG
Evan Brown
C
Hjalte Froholdt
RG
Isaiah Adams
RT
Jonah Williams
Here's a look at the Cardinals' projected starters on defense vs. the Seahawks:
Position
Starter
LDE
Josh Sweat
LDT
Calais Campbell
RDT
Dalvin Tomlinson
RDE
Darius Robinson
WLB
Akeem Davis-Gaither
MLB
Mack Wilson Sr.
SLB
Zaven Collins
LCB
Will Johnson
SS
Jalen Thompson
FS
Budda Baker
RCB
Max Melton
NB
Kei'Trel Clark
Here's a look at the Cardinals' projected starters on special teams vs. the Seahawks:
Position
Starter
PK
Chad Ryland
P
Blake Gillikin
H
Blake Gillikin
PR
Greg Dortch
KR
Greg Dortch
LS
Aaron Brewer
Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Seahawks' projected starters on offense vs. the Cardinals:
Position
Starter
QB
Sam Darnold
RB
Kenneth Walker III
WR
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
Cooper Kupp
WR
Tory Horton
TE
AJ Barner
FB
Brady Russell
LT
Charles Cross
LG
Grey Zabel
C
Jalen Sundell
RG
Anthony Bradford
RT
Abraham Lucas
Here's a look at the Seahawks' projected starters on defense vs. the Cardinals:
Position
Starter
LDE
Jarran Reed
NT
Byron Murphy II
RDE
Leonard Williams
WLB
DeMarcus Lawrence
LILB
Tyrice Knight
RILB
Ernest Jones IV
SLB
Boye Mafe
LCB
Riq Woolen
SS
Coby Bryant
FS
Julian Love
RCB
Josh Jobe
NB
Devon Witherspoon
Here's a look at the Seahawks' projected starters on special teams vs. the Cardinals:
Position
Starter
PK
Jason Myers
P
Michael Dickson
H
Michael Dickson
PR
Tory Horton
KR
George Holani
LS
Chris Stoll
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks depth chart
Arizona Cardinals depth chart
Here's a look at the Cardinals' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Kyler Murray
Jacoby Brissett
-
-
RB
Trey Benson
Emari Demercado
Bam Knight
James Conner (IR)
WR
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Greg Dortch
-
-
WR
Michael Wilson
Xavier Weaver
-
-
WR
Zay Jones (O)
Simi Fehoko
-
-
TE
Trey McBride
Tip Reiman
Elijah Higgins
Travis Vokolek
LT
Paris Johnson Jr. (Q)
Kelvin Beachum (Q)
Valentin Senn (IR)
-
LG
Evan Brown (Q)
Hayden Conner (IR)
-
-
C
Hjalte Froholdt
Jon Gaines II
-
-
RG
Isaiah Adams
Will Hernandez (Q)
-
-
RT
Jonah Williams
Josh Fryar
Demontrey Jacobs
Christian Jones (IR)
Here's a look at the Cardinals' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Josh Sweat
Jordan Burch
Xavier Thomas
-
LDT
Calais Campbell
Walter Nolen III (O)
L.J. Collier (IR)
-
RDT
Dalvin Tomlinson
PJ Mustipher
Justin Jones (IR)
-
RDE
Darius Robinson
Dante Stills
Bilal Nichols (O)
-
WLB
Akeem Davis-Gaither (Q)
Owen Pappoe
-
-
MLB
Mack Wilson Sr.
Cody Simon
J.J. Russell (IR)
-
SLB
Zaven Collins
Baron Browning
BJ Ojulari (O)
-
LCB
Will Johnson (D)
Elijah Jones
Sean Murphy-Bunting (O)
-
SS
Jalen Thompson
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
Darren Hall (Q)
-
FS
Budda Baker
Kitan Crawford
Joey Blount (IR)
-
RCB
Max Melton
Denzel Burke
Starling Thomas V (IR)
-
NB
Kei'Trel Clark
Garrett Williams (IR)
-
-
Here's a look at the Cardinals' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Chad Ryland
-
-
-
P
Blake Gillikin
-
-
-
H
Blake Gillikin
-
-
-
PR
Greg Dortch
Xavier Weaver
-
-
KR
Greg Dortch
Xavier Weaver
-
-
LS
Aaron Brewer
-
-
-
Seattle Seahawks depth chart
Here's a look at the Seahawks' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Sam Darnold
Drew Lock
Jalen Milroe
–
RB
Kenneth Walker III
Zach Charbonnet (Q)
George Holani
Kenny McIntosh (IR)
WR
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jake Bobo
–
–
WR
Cooper Kupp
Dareke Young
–
–
WR
Tory Horton
Cody White
–
–
TE
AJ Barner
Elijah Arroyo
Eric Saubert
Nick Kallerup
FB
Brady Russell
Robbie Ouzts (IR)
–
–
LT
Charles Cross
Mason Richman
–
–
LG
Grey Zabel
Bryce Cabeldue
–
–
C
Jalen Sundell
Olu Oluwatimi
–
–
RG
Anthony Bradford (Q)
Christian Haynes (IR)
–
–
RT
Abraham Lucas
Josh Jones (O)
–
–
Here's a look at the Seahawks' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Jarran Reed
–
–
–
NT
Byron Murphy II
Johnathan Hankins (O)
–
–
RDE
Leonard Williams
Mike Morris
Rylie Mills (O)
–
WLB
DeMarcus Lawrence
Derick Hall
Jared Ivey
–
LILB
Tyrice Knight
Drake Thomas
–
–
RILB
Ernest Jones IV
Chazz Surratt
–
–
SLB
Boye Mafe (Q)
Uchenna Nwosu
Connor O'Toole
–
LCB
Riq Woolen
–
–
–
SS
Coby Bryant
–
–
–
FS
Julian Love
Nick Emmanwori (D)
Ty Okada
D'Anthony Bell
RCB
Josh Jobe
Nehemiah Pritchett
–
–
NB
Devon Witherspoon
Derion Kendrick
–
–
Here's a look at the Seahawks' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Jason Myers
–
–
–
P
Michael Dickson
–
–
–
H
Michael Dickson
–
–
–
PR
Tory Horton
Jake Bobo
–
–
KR
George Holani
Dareke Young
Cody White
–
LS
Chris Stoll
–
–
–
How to watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 TNF contest
The Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 4 game will not be broadcast live on TV. However, fans can live stream the contest on Amazon Prime Video, with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) in the announcers' booth. Kaylee Hartung will report from the sidelines.
