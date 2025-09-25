  • home icon
  Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks weather report: Latest on conditions at State Farm Stadium for Week 4 TNF clash in Glendale, AZ

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks weather report: Latest on conditions at State Farm Stadium for Week 4 TNF clash in Glendale, AZ

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 25, 2025 11:30 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty
The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks will clash in a Thursday Night Football game during Week 4 of the NFL season. Both teams have started the season with 2-1 records, and they'll be looking to continue impressive starts to the campaign.

With the game taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, let's examine the weather report and discuss how to watch the game.

Partially cloudy weather is expected at the State Farm Stadium for Week 4 Thursday Night Football. However, it's unlikely to have an impact on the game, as it's played in a domed stadium.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to Bookmakers Review, the temperature at the start of the game will be 103° (which will feel like 102.6°). The precipitation is 13%, clouds are projected to be 50%, and the wind is 8.1mph.

The Arizona Cardinals have the home advantage for Week 4, with the Seattle Seahawks having their work cut out. The Cardinals are 1-0 at home this season, while the Seahawks are 1-0 away.

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: How to watch

The Arizona Cardinals started the season with a 2-0 record following wins over the Saints and Panthers. But Kyler Murray and Co. suffered their first loss of the current campaign against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.

The 49ers game was a defensive slugfest with the Cardinals' offense taking a backseat. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray threw for a mere 159 yards while recording one touchdown and an interception. Marvin Harrison Jr. was his primary target, snagging three passes for 44 receiving yards in the 16-15 loss.

The Seattle Seahawks started their season with a 1-1 record before their blowout win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Sam Darnold and Co. were ruthless versus the Saints, dispatching them by a 44-13 score.

Darnold posted a stat line of 218 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Jaxon Smith-Njigba shook off an illness, posting a stat line of five catches, 96 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Kenneth Walker III added 38 rushing yards and two rushing TDs for good measure. Next up is a trip to the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

  • Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025
  • Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
