Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks weather report: Latest on conditions at State Farm Stadium for Week 4 TNF clash in Glendale, AZ

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks will clash in a Thursday Night Football game during Week 4 of the NFL season. Both teams have started the season with 2-1 records, and they'll be looking to continue impressive starts to the campaign.With the game taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, let's examine the weather report and discuss how to watch the game.Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks weather reportPartially cloudy weather is expected at the State Farm Stadium for Week 4 Thursday Night Football. However, it's unlikely to have an impact on the game, as it's played in a domed stadium.According to Bookmakers Review, the temperature at the start of the game will be 103° (which will feel like 102.6°). The precipitation is 13%, clouds are projected to be 50%, and the wind is 8.1mph.The Arizona Cardinals have the home advantage for Week 4, with the Seattle Seahawks having their work cut out. The Cardinals are 1-0 at home this season, while the Seahawks are 1-0 away.Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: How to watchThe Arizona Cardinals started the season with a 2-0 record following wins over the Saints and Panthers. But Kyler Murray and Co. suffered their first loss of the current campaign against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.The 49ers game was a defensive slugfest with the Cardinals' offense taking a backseat. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray threw for a mere 159 yards while recording one touchdown and an interception. Marvin Harrison Jr. was his primary target, snagging three passes for 44 receiving yards in the 16-15 loss.The Seattle Seahawks started their season with a 1-1 record before their blowout win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Sam Darnold and Co. were ruthless versus the Saints, dispatching them by a 44-13 score.Darnold posted a stat line of 218 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Jaxon Smith-Njigba shook off an illness, posting a stat line of five catches, 96 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Kenneth Walker III added 38 rushing yards and two rushing TDs for good measure. Next up is a trip to the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.Here's what you need to know about the game:Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025Live stream: FuboTV and DAZNTime: 8:15 p.m. ETTV channel: FOXVenue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona