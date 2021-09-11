Arizona Cardinals vs Tennessee Titans Prediction & Match Preview - September 12th | NFL Week 1

Week 1 is finally here. The Arizona Cardinals are looking to pick up their first win on the road against the very formidable Tennessee Titans. The Cardinals will want to start strong in their division, where the retooled 49ers also look to make some noise. The Titans shocked everyone by getting to the AFC Championship game in 2019, which they will likely want to replicate this season.

Fixture - Arizona Cardinals vs Tennesee Titans | 2021 Regular season

Date & Time - Sunday, September 12th, 1:00 PM EST.

Venue - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Arizona Cardinals preview

The Arizona Cardinals face a tough road matchup against the Tennessee Titans. The Cardinals will look to break their mediocre 2020 season after going 8-8 on the season. The Cardinals will lean heavily on Kyler Murray to use his pocket escaping ability against this Titans defense.

Key Player - J.J. Watt

Normally this is where Kyler Murray's name should be, but the offseason has been kind to the Cardinals. J.J. Watt, even in his older football age, is still one of the most explosive edge rushers in the game. The Cardinals will want to utilize all of Watt's skills with Chandler Jones to help rattle Ryan Tannehill enough to make him commit many mistakes.

Arizona Cardinals projected lineup

Quarterback - Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, Chris Streveler

Running back - Chase Edmonds, James Conner, Jonathan Ward, Eno Benjamin

WR - DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, A.J. Green, Andy Isabella, Christian Kirk

TE - Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels, Demetrius Harris

Offensive Linemen - D.J. Humphries, Joshua Miles, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Max Garcia, Josh Jones, Justin Murray, Brian Winters, Kelvin Beachum, Josh Jones

Defensive Line - J.J. Watt, Zach Allen, Michael Dogbe, Rashard Lawrence, Corey Peters, Leki Fotu

Linebacker - Chandler Jones, Victor Dimukeje, Zaven Collins, Jordan Hicks, Isaiah Simmons, Tanner Vallejo, Ezekiel Turner, Markus Golden, Devon Kennard

Cornerback - Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson, Luq Barcoo, Robert Alford, Tay Gowan

Safety - Jalen Thompson, Deionte Thompson, Budda Baker, Charles Washington

Kicker - Matt Prater

Punter - Andy Lee

Returners - Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, Eno Benjamin

Tennesee Titans Preview

The Tennessee Titans have been one of the most successful teams behind leaders of their offense, Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry. The Titans are looking to make it to the postseason for their third straight year under Coach Vrabel. There could be more of a chance for the Titans to make it to the Super Bowl, with 17 games this season.

Key Player - Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry will finally have a better shot at breaking the all-time single-season rushing record. Henry came close in 2020 with 2,027 yards. Eric Dickerson still holds the current record with 2,105 yards. The Titans will look to Henry to continue his dominant rushing, but that could prove to be difficult with the defensive front of the Cardinals, who just added J.J. Watt.

Tennesee Titans Projected Lineup

Quarterback - Ryan Tannehill, Logan Woodside

Running back - Derrick Henry, Jeremy McNichols, Mekhi Sargent, Khari Blasingame (FB)

WR - A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers, Cameron Batson

TE - Geoff Swaim, Anthony Firkser

Offensive Linemen - Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold III, Aaron Brewer, Ben Jones, Aaron Brewer, Nate Davis, Dillon Radunz, David Quessenberry, Ty Sambrailo, Kendall Lamm

Defensive Line - Jeffery Simmons, Teair Tart, Anthony Rush, Denico Autry, Larrell Murchison

Linebacker - Harold Landry III, Derick Roberson, Jayon Brown, Rashaan Evans, Monty Rice, Nick Dzubnar, Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi, Rashad Weaver

Cornerback - Janoris Jenkins, Kristian Fulton, Breon Borders, Caleb Farley, Elijah Molden

Safety - Amani Hooker, Matthias Farley, Kevin Byard, Dane Cruikshank

Kicker - Sam Ficken

Punter - Brett Kern

Returners - Chester Rogers, Cameron Batson

Cardinals vs Titans Match Prediction

Even though the Cardinals have put more thought into their defensive front, there will be no stopping the dual passing and rushing attack that the Titans possess. The Titans will take this one, especially with playing on their home turf. 24-14 Titans.

