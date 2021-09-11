Arizona Cardinals vs Tennessee Titans Prediction & Match Preview - September 12th | NFL Week 1

Week 1 is finally here. The Arizona Cardinals are looking to pick up their first win on the road against the very formidable Tennessee Titans. The Cardinals will want to start strong in their division, where the retooled 49ers also look to make some noise. The Titans shocked everyone by getting to the AFC Championship game in 2019, which they will likely want to replicate this season.
Fixture - Arizona Cardinals vs Tennesee Titans | 2021 Regular season
Date & Time - Sunday, September 12th, 1:00 PM EST.
Venue - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Arizona Cardinals preview
The Arizona Cardinals face a tough road matchup against the Tennessee Titans. The Cardinals will look to break their mediocre 2020 season after going 8-8 on the season. The Cardinals will lean heavily on Kyler Murray to use his pocket escaping ability against this Titans defense.
Key Player - J.J. Watt
Normally this is where Kyler Murray's name should be, but the offseason has been kind to the Cardinals. J.J. Watt, even in his older football age, is still one of the most explosive edge rushers in the game. The Cardinals will want to utilize all of Watt's skills with Chandler Jones to help rattle Ryan Tannehill enough to make him commit many mistakes.
Arizona Cardinals projected lineup
Quarterback - Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, Chris Streveler
Running back - Chase Edmonds, James Conner, Jonathan Ward, Eno Benjamin
WR - DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, A.J. Green, Andy Isabella, Christian Kirk
TE - Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels, Demetrius Harris
Offensive Linemen - D.J. Humphries, Joshua Miles, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Max Garcia, Josh Jones, Justin Murray, Brian Winters, Kelvin Beachum, Josh Jones
Defensive Line - J.J. Watt, Zach Allen, Michael Dogbe, Rashard Lawrence, Corey Peters, Leki Fotu
Linebacker - Chandler Jones, Victor Dimukeje, Zaven Collins, Jordan Hicks, Isaiah Simmons, Tanner Vallejo, Ezekiel Turner, Markus Golden, Devon Kennard
Cornerback - Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson, Luq Barcoo, Robert Alford, Tay Gowan
Safety - Jalen Thompson, Deionte Thompson, Budda Baker, Charles Washington
Kicker - Matt Prater
Punter - Andy Lee
Returners - Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, Eno Benjamin
Tennesee Titans Preview
The Tennessee Titans have been one of the most successful teams behind leaders of their offense, Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry. The Titans are looking to make it to the postseason for their third straight year under Coach Vrabel. There could be more of a chance for the Titans to make it to the Super Bowl, with 17 games this season.
Key Player - Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry will finally have a better shot at breaking the all-time single-season rushing record. Henry came close in 2020 with 2,027 yards. Eric Dickerson still holds the current record with 2,105 yards. The Titans will look to Henry to continue his dominant rushing, but that could prove to be difficult with the defensive front of the Cardinals, who just added J.J. Watt.
Tennesee Titans Projected Lineup
Quarterback - Ryan Tannehill, Logan Woodside
Running back - Derrick Henry, Jeremy McNichols, Mekhi Sargent, Khari Blasingame (FB)
WR - A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers, Cameron Batson
TE - Geoff Swaim, Anthony Firkser
Offensive Linemen - Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold III, Aaron Brewer, Ben Jones, Aaron Brewer, Nate Davis, Dillon Radunz, David Quessenberry, Ty Sambrailo, Kendall Lamm
Defensive Line - Jeffery Simmons, Teair Tart, Anthony Rush, Denico Autry, Larrell Murchison
Linebacker - Harold Landry III, Derick Roberson, Jayon Brown, Rashaan Evans, Monty Rice, Nick Dzubnar, Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi, Rashad Weaver
Cornerback - Janoris Jenkins, Kristian Fulton, Breon Borders, Caleb Farley, Elijah Molden
Safety - Amani Hooker, Matthias Farley, Kevin Byard, Dane Cruikshank
Kicker - Sam Ficken
Punter - Brett Kern
Returners - Chester Rogers, Cameron Batson
Cardinals vs Titans Match Prediction
Even though the Cardinals have put more thought into their defensive front, there will be no stopping the dual passing and rushing attack that the Titans possess. The Titans will take this one, especially with playing on their home turf. 24-14 Titans.