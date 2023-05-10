Arthur Maulet landing spots: Top 3 teams that should look to sign veteran CB

Arthur Maulet was reportedly informed by the Pittsburgh Steelers that he will be released from the team during the 2023 NFL offseason. This will make him an unrestricted free agent after spending the last two seasons in Pittsburgh. The Steelers likely made their decision to free up additional salary cap space as the move creates $1.79 million.

The veteran cornerback has been a solid contributor to several defensive secondaries during his career, including spending time with the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and Indianapolis Colts. He has a diverse skillset, and his overall production proves it, including 183 total tackles, three interceptions, three sacks, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown in 68 career games.

Arthur Maulet's various weapons and veteran leadership will likely make him an attractive target at a relatively cheap price for teams seeking help in their defensive secondary for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. Here are three landing spots that seem to make the most sense.

#1 - Tennessee Titans

Mike Vrabel

The Tennessee Titans failed to make it to the NFL Playoffs last year, ending an impressive streak of three consecutive appearances and four in the last five seasons. One of the biggest reasons for their struggles last year is their passing defense.

Their defense allowed 275 passing yards per game last year, the most by any team in the entire NFL by, at least, ten yards or more. While they already signed Sean Bunting during the free-agency period, they would be wise to bring in additional help such as Arthur Maulet.

#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Doug Pederson

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season. They won their division title just one year after finishing with the worst record in the entire NFL.

One of the biggest weaknesses of the Jaguars continues to be their passing defense. They ranked in the bottom five in passing yards allowed per game last year. They also lost one of their best defensive backs in Shaquill Griffin to free agency. Signing Arthur Maulet could provide them with a much-needed upgrade in their defensive secondary.

#3 - Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay

The Los Angeles Rams were one of the most disappointing teams last season, failing to make an appearance in the NFL Playoffs despite being the defending Super Bowl champions. This caused them to enter a bit of a rebuild, including trading away Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins.

The Rams could surely use additional help at their cornerback position for the 2023 NFL season. In addition to trading Ramsey, they also lost Troy Hill and David Long to free agency. Arthur Maulet can help replace some of their depth.

