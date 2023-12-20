Arthur Smith replacements: 5 candidates Falcons should target to replace current HC

Arthur Smith, once considered one of the more gifted offensive coaches in the NFL, is likely on his way out this season.

The Atlanta Falcons' offense is way worse than it should be, and much of that boils down to his playcalls, schemes and usage (or lack thereof) of his star players. Some of it has to do with extreme inconsistencies at the quarterback position, but star players not getting used leads to bad offense.

That's what the Falcons have. If Smith is fired eventually, there are a lot of good candidates to replace him.

Five coaches who could replace Arthur Smith

5) Jim Bob Cooter

The Indianapolis Colts have a dynamic offense this year despite losing Anthony Richardson and missing Jonathan Taylor for more than half the season.

A lot of that is new coach Shane Steichen, but Jim Bob Cooter is an experienced coach who obviously knows what to do. Imagine if he had star players like the Falcons offense does.

4) Eric Bienemy

It's extremely unlikely that Eric Bienemy doesn't stay with the Washington Commanders if and when they fire Ron Rivera.

However, the offense in Atlanta might not have the quarterback that Washington does, but they have the skill position players. It's an enviable group, one that would likely give Bienemy something to consider if he had both offers on the table.

3) Jim Harbaugh

Could Jim Harbaugh replace Arthur Smith?

If the NFL comes calling, Jim Harbaugh may not hang up the phone again. The Falcons have a ton of skilled players that Harbaugh could make use of.

The Michigan coach has had his reputation a bit tarnished by the cheating scandal, but he's clearly a talented coach who went to a Super Bowl. It has been a while since he was in the league, but if any college coach is making the leap, it's Harbaugh.

2) Frank Smith

Mike McDaniel is quickly proving to be the most innovative offensive coach in the NFL, so hiring his offensive coordinator makes sense.

Frank Smith has been instrumental in gearing an offense that utilizes its star players. The Dolphins' skill position players are elite, and Smith has learned how to scheme with them.

That's a skill Arthur Smith just doesn't have in his arsenal right now, which gives the former Smith an advantage in this comparison.

1) Ben Johnson

Could Ben Johnson replace Arthur Smith?

Ben Johnson is all but assured to be a head coach somewhere next year. The gifted Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator had calls last year, and it's difficult to imagine him ignoring them for a second year in a row.

He will be highly sought after by almost everyone, and there are teams (the Carolina Panthers namely) who might severely overpay to get him in the building. Nevertheless, Johnson is the best coach candidate and a great fit with the Falcons.