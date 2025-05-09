Ashton Jeanty contract: Breaking down Raiders star's $35.9 million rookie deal

The Las Vegas Raiders took Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Jeanty, who was the first running back to be taken off the board, signed his rookie contract with the franchise on Thursday.

A look into Ashton Jeanty's rookie contract with Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty - Source: Getty

Ashton Jeanty signed a four-year, $35,895,812 fully guaranteed rookie deal with the Raiders, according to the player's agents Henry Organ and Alex B of Disruptive Sports. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for the 2029 season.

Jeanty will receive a $22.7 million signing bonus. The $8.9 million annual average of his deal ranks 10th among all running backs in the NFL.

On Wednesday, Jeanty spoke to WFAA about his draft night experience.

"It was just a special, special moment for me," Jeanty said. "Obviously, all the work that I had put in up to that point. So, to get that call was kind of just, you know, relief of all the pressure, all the worry, anxiety, you know, leading up to it, and you know, just extremely thankful for this opportunity."

Jeanty also spoke about acclimating to Las Vegas after playing college football in Idaho.

"New city, new climate to be in, so obviously just, you know, getting acclimated with that," Jeanty said. "From the weather, from how people drive, you know, when is the traffic, but I think you know distractions are only as much as you make them right? So for me, I'm going in there focused, I got a job, a mission."

Jeanty played his entire three-year college career at Boise State. The running back amassed 4,769 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns on 750 carries. He also added 80 career receptions for 862 yards and six touchdowns.

In the 2024 season, Jeanty posted 2,610 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries. He also contributed 138 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions, finishing as a runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The Raiders finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record. They have failed to make it to the playoffs since the 2021 season.

The Raiders hired Pete Carroll as their coach in January. It will be interesting to see how Carroll integrates Jeanty in his offensive backfield.

