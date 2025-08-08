Ashton Jeanty Fantasy Outlook: Should you draft Raiders RB in 2025?

Ashton Jeanty is the most highly-anticipated rookie for the upcoming 2025 fantasy football season. He was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the NFL Draft this year and is expected to immediately serve in a workhorse role for the franchise. Here's where his fantasy outlook currently stands.
Should you draft Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty in 2025?
Rookies often carry more risk than most other fantasy football players, but Jeanty will enter the 2025 season with massive upside. Some of the risk involved is based around their relatively unknown workloads, but all reports indicate that the Las Vegas Raiders plan to feature Jeanty in their offense this year.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Jeanty was absolutely dominant during his most recent college football season with the Boise State Broncos and will be entering an ideal situation in his first season. New head coach Pete Carroll has a long history of committing to his ground game, so many signs indicate hat Jeanty is a strong fantasy pick for this season.
Ashton Jeanty fantasy outlook in 2025
The Raiders severely struggled to establish a consistent rushing attack last season, which liekly contributed to them picking Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He is widely accepted as the best rookie in fantasy football this year and also carries the upside to finish among the top overall running backs.
Rookie can be extremely risky in the early rounds of fantasy drafts, but running backs can pay off in a huge way. Bijan Robinson and Bucky Irving are the most recent examples of rookie running backs performing among the top overall fantasy players, giving Jeanty an even brighter outlook in his first season with the Raiders.
Is Ashton Jeanty a good pick in fantasy football this year?
Dyanasty Fantasy Football is where Jeanty holds his most overall fantasy value for the 2025 NFL season. The multi-year format of these leagues will both reduce his risk, as well as increase his overall upside.
For season-long formats, he is a bit more of a gamble due to his rookie status in relation to how high he needs to be targeted in drafts. He also carries some of the highest upside of any running back this season, so it's a gamble that could pay off in a big way.
Where should you draft Ashton Jeanty this year?
Ashton Jeanty currently ranks as the 12th overall player and RB5 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that managers will need to target him in either the first or second round if they want to land him on their rosters this year.
Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking Jeanty in favor of fellow rookie Omarion Hampton and veteran Breece Hall. Hampton ranks as the second-best rookie this season, but by a wide margin to the Raiders' potential superstar. Jeanty also has superior projections to Hall, further demonstrating his massive upside in an ideal situation for his rookie season.
Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.