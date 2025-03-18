Atlanta Falcons 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after moves for Leonard Floyd and Divine Deablo in free agency

The Atlanta Falcons came up just short of making it to the playoffs last year, so they appear close to being contenders. They must make some upgrades to their overall roster if they are going to take the next step forward, especially with major changes to their quarterback situation.

They entered last season with Kirk Cousins as their starter but have since turned the job over to Michael Penix Jr. To give the exciting prospect the best chance of overall success, they will want to strengthen their roster in any areas where they are particularly weak.

The Falcons started this process during the free agency period by adding veterans like Leonard Floyd and Divine Deablo. They likely still have work to do on their defense, so the 2025 NFL Draft will give them an opportunity to continue improving. Here's one way they could approach the first three rounds in the following mock draft, where they currently have just two picks.

Atlanta Falcons 2025 NFL Mock Draft for 3 rounds

#1 - Round 1, Pick 15: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee Volunteers

The Atlanta Falcons signed Leonard Floyd during the 2025 NFL free agency period, but they would still benefit greatly by further improving their edge rushers. This is one of the most improtant positions in the NFL and also one of weakest areas of the Falcons' roster as it currently sits.

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts they will waste no time addressing this issue by using their 15th overall pick in the first round on James Pearce Jr. He is one of the highest-rated prospects this year, partially due to running a 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash. This was one of the fastest times for the position, further improving his draft stock after an impressive college football career.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 46: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina Gamecocks

The Atlanta Falcons moved on from Justin Simmons during the 2025 NFL free agency period, creating a major hole at their safety position alongside Jessie Bates III. This is one of the areas that they are likely to address prior to the start of the upcoming season.

Nick Emmanwori potentially offers them the solution that they are seeking. He is one of the highest-rated safeties this year and could be a first-round pick. If he happens to fall to them in the second-round, they would probably be thrilled to pick him as he could be an absolute steal at this draft position.

