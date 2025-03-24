Atlanta Falcons 5-round mock draft: Updated projections for Raheem Morris and Co. after free agency

The good news for the Atlanta Falcons is that they have found their franchise quarterback. Michael Penix Jr shows glimpses of promise after taking over late in the season. The 8th overall pick from last year’s draft will enter next season as the unquestioned starter, even if $100 million quarterback Kirk Cousins is still on the roster.

The offense also has key pieces in place. Running back Bijan Robinson is poised to become one of the top backs in the league. A wide receiver tandem of Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud III is serviceable and they still have left tackle Jake Matthews anchoring the offensive line.

Under second-year coach Raheem Morris, the defense regressed last season. The Falcons went from 11th in defense, giving up 321.1 yards on average, to 23rd, giving up 345.1 yards last season. The touchdowns allowed also went up from 36 to 47. Morris, a former defensive coordinator, must improve that side of the ball.

The Falcons lost two key players, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and center Drew Dalman, in free agency. They also made several minor additions, with the most high-profile being pass rusher Leonard Floyd. However, at 33, he will be a stopgap measure.

The Falcons pick thrice in the first five rounds of the upcoming NFL draft. In our mock, they go defense all the way.

Atlanta Falcons 2025 NFL mock draft for first five rounds

Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, pick 15: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan Wolverines

Defensive tackle is a priority after Grady Jarrett's departure. Jarrett held down the position for a decade, although his performance did slip slightly last season. They also lost Eddie Goldman in free agency.

At Michigan, Grant was part of a two-man tandem with fellow defensive tackle Mason Graham, tormenting offensive linemen. Grant is the more athletic but slightly less polished of the two, but he is still a handful to deal with. He is powerful and agile for a man of his size and will give the defensive line a stronger push through the middle.

#2 – Round 2, pick 46: J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State Buckeyes

The addition of Floyd should not dissuade the Falcons from picking a pass rusher with one of their top two picks.

Tuimoloau is a former national champion and a 3-time all-Big Ten. He has the potential to be a dominant three-down, defensive end, excelling in both running and passing situations. His pass-rushing technique includes both the bull rush and the spin move, and he has the technique to execute both moves at a high level.

#2 – Round 4, pick 118: Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State Nittany Lions

Jessie Bates is an all-pro as a free safety, but the Falcons need an upgrade at the other safety position. Winston Jr is a hard-hitting safety with an impressive tackling foundation, making him a solid run defender. He can also be an option as a nickel corner, especially in zone coverages.

