Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster projection: The Falcons have to look forward to life without Julio Jones 

Matt Ryan is gearing up for the 2021 NFL season, but this year he will not have the services of Julio Jones after the Atlanta Falcons traded the wide receiver to the Tennessee Titans.

Heading into training camp, the Atlanta Falcons are incredibly young at the wide receiver position. Their wide receiver room has an average age of 24 years old.

Matt Ryan did have a good amount of success with Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage last season. However, he now also has a young, energetic tight end in Kyle Pitts. Atlanta will finally get a glimpse of what they should expect from the tight end during the 2021 season.

Atlanta will head into training camp with new head coach Arthur Smith. The Falcons' training camp will commence on July 27th. Here's a quick look at the projections for the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster.

Who will make the final cuts for the Atlanta Falcons?

Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

Quarterbacks (3):

Matt Ryan, A.J. McCarron, Feleipe Franks

Matt Ryan will be the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback this upcoming season. The real battle is for the backup quarterback role between A.J. McCarron and Feleipe Franks. McCarron has embraced the backup role and has been successful in the past. Franks could surprise a lot of people during training camp and his progress will be worth watching.

Running Backs (3):

Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison

The Falcons experimented with Todd Gurley last season and has opted not to bring him back for the upcoming campaign. Instead, they signed former Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis. When Christian McCaffrey went down with an injury, Davis stepped in and showed that he could be the primary back.

Wide Receivers (6):

Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Tajae Sharpe, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby, Christian Blake

Calvin Ridley has proven to the Falcons that he can lead the wide receiver room. Ridley put together a great 2020 season and will now have the opportunity to take over the number one wide receiver spot. Matt Ryan has a young group of receivers and they're all talented.

The NFL announced we can have a second helmet beginning in 2022.



What helmet would you like to see? 👀



(via @brgridiron) pic.twitter.com/ABns2TqbJh — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 29, 2021

Tight End (3):

Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith, Jaeden Graham

Atlanta's tight end room is exceptionally talented with the addition of rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Hayden Hurst will be traded at some point before the 2021 season. Pitts has the skill set to play multiple offensive positions for the Falcons.

Offensive Line (8):

Jake Matthews, Matt Gono, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary, William Sweet, Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

Atlanta added former Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield. Kaleb McGary and Mayfield will battle it out for the starting right tackle position during training camp. McGary may have the upper hand, but he can't sleep on Mayfield.

Atlanta Falcons DT Grady Jarrett

Defensive Line (8):

Grady Jarrett, Tyeler Davison, Dante Fowler Jr., Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, TaQuon Graham, Marlon Davidson, John Cominsky

Grady Jarrett is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons also have a great pass rusher on the edge in Dante Fowler Jr. Atlanta's defensive line is one of their strengths.

Linebackers (7):

Mykal Walker, Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, Brandon Copeland, Dorian Etheridge, Barkevious Mingo, Erroll Thompson

Deion Jones is one of the top linebackers in the NFL and has proven himself to be the top defensive player on the Falcons roster. Foyesade Oluokun will look to build off a successful season last year.

Atlanta Falcons CB A.J. Terrell

Cornerbacks (7):

A.J. Terrell, Kendall Sheffield, Isaiah Oliver, Fabian Moreau, Darren Hall, Delrick Abrams, Tyler Hall

Atlanta is entering training camp with two talented corners in A.J. Terrell and Kendall Sheffield. Terrell has the potential to break out during training camp and the 2021 season. Sheffield will look to build off his 2020 performance.

Safeties (4):

Richie Grant, Duron Harmon, Jaylinn Hawkins, Erik Harris

Atlanta lost both of its top safeties to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. They drafted a promising talent in Richie Grant. Atlanta's weakness could be their last line of defense.

Special Teams (4)

Younghoe Koo, Sterling Hofrichter, Dom Maggio, Josh Harris

Atlanta has one of the most exciting kickers in the NFL. Younghoe Koo has become extremely popular after his impressive performance in 2020. The Falcons will look for the same output from Koo in 2021.

