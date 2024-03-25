Atlanta Falcons 7-round mock draft: 3 ways Raheem Morris can build strong roster for Kirk Cousins in 2024 NFL draft

The Atlanta Falcons look poised to contend for the NFC South. They have upgraded at the quarterback position by luring Kirk Cousins from Minneapolis with a four-year, $180-million deal. He is surrounded by running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, wideouts Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Rondale Moore, and tight end Kyle Pitts alongside two of the league's best offensive linemen in Chris Lindstrom and Jake Matthews.

But they could use an upgrade on the other side of the ball, and that is exactly what new old head coach Raheem Morris is looking to do. Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator believes it will go one of three ways.

Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft 1.0

Falcons Mock Draft version 1

The first version of the draft sees the Falcons immediately going for the best edge rusher in the draft, Dallas Turner. He is an explosive athlete who has a knack for turning the corner. And he is not the only front-seven player they get, as Braden Fiske also comes off the board via a standout career at Florida State.

They also snap up the second-best cornerback in Cooper DeJean, who is a versatile ball-reader. And they also get two top-notch safeties who can provide depth behind Richie Grant and recent Pro Bowler Jessie Bates.

Christian McCaffrey's younger brother Luke also joins the fray, adding another wideout who may also serve as a returner in case Cordarelle Patterson decides to leave.

Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft 2.0

Falcons Mock Draft version 2

Another scenario sees Terry Fontenot get his hands on Jared Verse, who is very versatile against both the pass and run. Also joining is defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, who can immediately terrify opposing lineman with his 346 pounds.

The only weak point of this haul is the secondary room, which has been forced to miss out on the likes of Khyree Jackson. However, they do get a shot at Jaylen Harrell, another pass-rusher who was instrumental to Michigan's title run.

Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft 3.0

Falcons Mock Draft version 3

This last prediction takes a major deviation from the previous. After filling their defensive needs with highly-touted defensive linemen Byron Murphy II and Darius Robinson, then adding Khyree Jackson and the hulking James Williams to provide depth in the secondary, the Falcons decide to add to their offense.

First, center Sedrick Van Pran. Right now, the team has just Drew Dalman at the position after Matt Hennessy left to compete with Cam Jurgens for the right to succeed Jason Kelce.

The other is Tua Tagovailoa's younger brother Taulia. With Taylor Heinicke set to be a free agent, the Falcons need a strong contingency plan in case Kirk Cousins gets hurt again. And the Big 10's all-time passing leader could provide that.