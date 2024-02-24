Atlanta Falcons 7-round Mock Draft: Falcons get their much-needed franchise QB

The Atlanta Falcons finished with a 7 - 10 record in the 2023 season, missing the postseason for the sixth straight season. Owner Arthur Blank reinstated Arthur Smith as head coach after the season. The team hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris last month.

Morris was the Falcons defensive coordinator under Dan Quinn and was the interim head coach when Quinn was fired after Week Five of the 2020 season. He takes over an Atlanta team in need of a quarterback and some help on the defensive line. Below is the 7-round mock draft for the Falcons.

Atlanta Falcons 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 1

Atlanta Falcons 7-Round Draft per Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Falcons: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

According to NFL scout Dalton Miller, there's much to like about last year's Heisman Trophy winner:

"There’s a lot to like about Daniels. He’s a naturally accurate passer to all three levels of the field with more than enough velocity to place passes into NFL windows."

This selection is contingent upon general manager Terry Fontenot not going after another quarterback in the offseason. Kirk Cousins is a free agent, while Russell Wilson and Justin Fields could be available for the right price. Daniels would fit into what new Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson wants to do.

Robinson worked with four different signal-callers as the quarterback/passing game coordinator last season with the Los Angeles Rams. Daniels is viewed as a top prospect who won't slip out of the top 10. It could be the end of the short-lived Desmond Ridder era as he would become a backup.

Atlanta Falcons 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 2

Falcons: T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

There is much to like per NFL scout Ian Valentino about T'Vondre Sweat:

"A mammoth at 6'4" and 346 pounds, T'Vondre Sweat is a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the Texas defense. He makes everything else possible for his teammates, holding up extremely well at the point of attack, even against double teams."

The potential duo of Sweat and two-time Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett in that Falcons front seven. Jarrett ended the season on the injured reserve list but a healthy Jarrett is something special.

Sweat might end up seeing meaningful snaps on the defense and having a major impact.

Falcons: Brandon Dorlus, EDGE, Oregon

Morris and Fontenot go defense once again on Day Two with the 6'3" and 291-pound Dorlus. Valentino raves about the Orgeon EDGE rusher:

"His strength at the point of attack is excellent, already capable of handling his own at the next level. But the surprising part of Dorlus' game is his agility and well-rounded nature as a technician."

EDGE is a position of concern as Calais Campbell is 37 years old, Dorlus would be the ideal guy who could learn under Campbell should he return to the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons took Zach Harrison in last year's draft and adding Dorlus would give them more youth at EDGE.

Falcons: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (FL)

NFL scout Ian Cummings loves the safety, giving him high praise:

"Quietly, he's also one of the most complete safeties in the 2024 NFL Draft. Kinchens' playmaking ability is certainly one of his most exciting qualities, but that playmaking is also a byproduct of his ability to read the QB's eyes, manage space, and transition while channeling acceleration in zone."

Per Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator, Kinchens seems to be a Dat Two steal. While there isn't a need for a safety, it doesn't hurt to add depth and a bit of competition at a position of strength.

Atlanta Falcons 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 3

#1 Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest

The 6’0″, 195-pound cornerback could be a viable asset for a defense, per Cummings:

"Carson is one of the most proficient CBs in the 2024 NFL Draft, successively matching WRs with technique and athleticism, then gathering and suffocating them with his biting competitive edge and proactive physicality."

Getting Carson here at this spot gives the Atlanta Falcons a player who could get some meaningful snaps in the 2024 season. The cornerback position is deep for new defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake but Carson would solidify it.

#2 Tory Holton, WR, Colorado State

Holton was fifth in all of college football in receptions last season with 96 and can play on special teams. Outside of Drake London, Atlanta's wide receiving room is nothing to write home about. There is an expectation that the Falcons offense will put the ball in the air more this upcoming season.

They passed it just 52.2 percent of the time, fourth-fewest in the NFL. The addition of Holton would add some speed and a possible No. 2 or 3 option for whoever becomes the starter at quarterback.

#3 Ro Torrence, CB, Arizona State

The Atlanta Falcons continue to add depth at cornerback with Torrence on Day 3. This pick is about getting the best player on the board in the sixth round. There is a chance Fontenot trades out here but sticking here would be about want as opposed to a need.

#4 Trevor Keegan, OG, Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines had one of the best offensive lines in college football in 2023. Keegan would be a welcome addition to a Falcons offensive line that was a solid unit last season. While he might be a Day One starter, Keegan's talent fits the mentality of what the Atlanta Falcons are looking for.