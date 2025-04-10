Atlanta Falcons 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Raheem Morris and Co.

The Atlanta Falcons hope to strengthen via the NFL Draft as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season. The Falcons finished second in the NFC South with an 8-9, missing out on the playoffs for the seventh successive season.

To help them get over their playoff hoodoo, Atlanta has strengthened their defense by signing linebacker Divine Deablo, edge rusher Leonard Floyd and defensive lineman Morgan Fox via free agency. They also extended cornerback Mike Hughes and offensive tackle Jake Matthews.

In terms of departures, the Falcons let DL Grady Jarrett leave in free agency along with safeties Justin Simmons and Richie Grant.

As they look to further improve their roster, the Falcons hold five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 15th overall selection.

Atlanta Falcons 7-round mock draft

Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator - Atlanta Falcons

#1 - Round 1, Pick 15: Mike Green, ED, Marshall

NFL: Mike Green at the Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

The Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Atlanta Falcons taking Marshall's Mike Green 15th overall.

The Falcons' 31 total sacks were the second fewest in the NFL in 2024. Mike Green's 17 sacks were the most in the FB,S meaning this feels like a perfect match.

Atlanta signed veteran edge Leonard Floyd during free agency, but could do with getting younger at the position and could pair Green up with a savvy veteran like Floyd.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 46: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Syndication: Benjamin Morrison - The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

The Falcons need a star corner to play opposite A.J. Terrell and they select Benjamin Morrison from Notre Dame in the second round.

Morrison would likely start right away if he can erase any health concerns, as the Falcons allowed the highest completion percentage in 2024 at 69.9%. Morrison had nine career picks too, with his playmaking ability likely appealing to scouts.

#3 - Round 4, Pick 118: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Syndication: Xavier Watts - South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

The Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Falcons selecting back-to-back Notre Dame defensive backs with S Xavier Watts in round four.

Watts would arguably be the best available player on the board at this point.

The Falcons also lost a pair of safeties in Justin Simmons and Richie Grant in free agency, and Watts could replace them and start alongside Jessie Bates in 2025.

#4 - Round 7, Pick 218: Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, OT, Florida

NFL: Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson at the Combine - Source: Imagn

With their first of two picks in round seven, the Falcons grab some offensive line help with Florida's Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson.

Crenshaw-Dickson played both left and right tackle at college and could provide helpful depth when injuries occur. He played five years at San Diego State before a season with Florida, meaning he's extremely experienced for a college prospect.

PFF said on Crenshaw-Dickson:

"He has a massive frame at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds with long arms. But beyond just being able to match the long arms of defensive linemen, he knows his length allows him to be patient and wait for pass-rushers to show their hands before countering."

#5 - Round 7, Pick 242: CJ West, DT, Indiana

NFL: CJ West at the Combine - Source: Imagn

With their final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Falcons drafting DT CJ West from Indiana.

Some scouts might be put off by some of West's measurables as he comes in at 6-foot-1 with 31 1/2-inch arms, but he plays hard with his 315-pound frame. His 83.8 PFF rating was top-25 amongst all defensive linemen in 2024.

The Falcons could do with some depth at DT after letting star Grady Jarrett leave during the offseason.

