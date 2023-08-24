The Atlanta Falcons are looking to make some noise on the football field this upcoming season. Yet, the team has made some ahead of the season thanks to Grammy-winning rapper Drake.

Atlanta's social media team on Twitter posted a photo of a logo similar to the rapper's new album cover. However, the logo posted is in fact a photo drawn by rookie running back Bijan Robinson.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the team posting Robinson's photo to mimic that of Drake's album cover:

Some fans were quick to mention Atlanta's blown 28-3 in Super Bowl 51 when talking about the cover. Also, they questioned the Falcons' connection to Drake:

NFL rookies were asked to draw their team's logo. Bijan Robinson drew the Atlanta Falcons logo that went viral and has been made into a T-shirt.

Robinson was taken in the ninth overall in this year's NFL draft.

As for Drake's actual album cover, it was drawn by his son Adonis for the album "For All The Dogs." It shows a four-legged animal that looks to be a canine, depending on who you ask. The animal's body is white with dark red eyes on a black background.

Drake's actual album cover was drawn by his son. Credit: @champagnepapi (IG)

The Canadian-born rapper noted that the release of the album is "coming soon," as no official release date has been set.

Bijan Robinson's possible impact on the Falcons this season

Bijan Robinson with the Atlanta Falcons

Last season, Atlanta led the league last season with 559 rushing attempts and third with 2,718 yards rushing. Adding Bijan Robinson, despite having a 1,000-yard rusher in Tyler Allgeier, could mean more of an emphasis on the ground game.

Head coach Arthur Smith explained via Sports Illustrated how the former University of Texas star fits into Atlanta's offense:

"Bijan's strengths are that he can run any run scheme. You want to call gap, you want to call zone read, you want to call midzone, wide zone, tight zone, whatever term you want to announce, pin pull plays, transportation series, and whatever you want."

Fans could see Robinson in the backfield as well as on the outside as a receiver. The running back is seen as a favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year this upcoming season.

