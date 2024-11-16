Atlanta Falcons injury report: Latest on JD Bertrand, Troy Andersen, Dee Alford and more for Week 11

The Atlanta Falcons are having a splendid 2024 NFL season and are looking like playoff contenders for the first time in years. They are heading into Week 11 with a 6-4 record and will fancy their chances against the Denver Broncos.

Ahead of the matchup, let's take a look at some players listed as out on the injury report.

Atlanta Falcons injury report

JD Bertrand's injury update

According to CBS Sports, JD Bertrand will miss Sunday's game due to a concussion. The linebacker participated in the first two training sessions of the week before missing Friday's session.

Bertrand hasn't cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol. Pending his return, Rashaan Evans will likely take his spot for the game.

Troy Andersen's injury update

Troy Andersen will not play in Sunday's game, per CBS Sports. He is dealing with a knee injury and hasn't sufficiently recovered to feature in his team's upcoming game.

It is a blow to the Falcons as Anderson just recently returned from a five-game stint on the sidelines. His injury opens the door for Nate Landman and Kaden Elliss at the LB spot.

Dee Alford's injury update

Dee Alford will miss Sunday's game. He is dealing with a hamstring issue and Falcons coach Raheem Morris told reporters on Friday that the cornerback won't play any part in the game against the Broncos.

Alford did not practice this week due to sustaining the injury against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. The Falcons will rely on Kevin King, A.J. Terrell and Clark Phillips at the CB position.

Antonio Hamilton's injury update

Antonio Hamilton will also miss Sunday's game, per CBS Sports. He is dealing with a pectoral injury and won't be risked against the Broncos.

Hamilton did not participate in any training sessions this week. He'll join fellow CBs Dee Alford and Mike Hughes on the sidelines.

