Atlanta Falcons schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Atlanta Falcons haven't won their division since 2016. They were close to changing the narrative in the 2024 season, but were ultimately undone by a late-season push by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hence, they missed out on the playoffs for the umpteenth time. Under head coach Raheem Morris, they'll enter the 2025 season with a chip on their shoulders.
With the 2025 regular season schedule out, let's use the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to explore the Falcons' season in detail.
Atlanta Falcons 2025 Schedule
Week 1: September 7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2: September 14 at Minnesota Vikings
Week 3: September 21 at Carolina Panthers
Week 4: September 28 vs. Washington Commanders
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: October 13 vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 7: October 19 at San Francisco 49ers
Week 8: October 26 vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 9: November 2 at New England Patriots
Week 10: November 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts (in Berlin)
Week 11: November 16 vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 12: November 23 at New Orleans Saints
Week 13: November 30 at New York Jets
Week 14: December 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 15: December 11 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 16: December 21 at Arizona Cardinals
Week 17: December 29 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 18: January 3 or 4 vs. New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons 2025: Game-by-game prediction
Week 1: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
Prediction: 16-21 (Buccaneers W)
Week 2: Falcons vs. Vikings
Prediction: 24-29 (Vikings W)
Week 3: Falcons vs. Panthers
Prediction: 24-28 (Panthers W)
Week 4: Falcons vs. Commanders
Prediction: 30-18 (Falcons W)
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: Falcons vs. Bills
Prediction: 18-21 (Bills W)
Week 7: Falcons vs. 49ers
Prediction: 23-18 (Falcons W)
Week 8: Falcons vs. Dolphins
Prediction: 30-23 (Falcons W)
Week 9: Falcons vs. Patriots
Prediction: 18-22 (Patriots W)
Week 10: Falcons vs. Colts
Prediction: 24-15 (Falcons W)
Week 11: Falcons vs. Panthers
Prediction: 17-15 (Falcons W)
Week 12: Falcons vs. Saints
Prediction: 16-19 (Saints W)
Week 13: Falcons vs. Jets
Prediction: 17-15 (Falcons W)
Week 14: Falcons vs. Seahawks
Prediction: 14-15 (Seahawks W)
Week 15: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
Prediction: 18-26 (Buccaneers W)
Week 16: Falcons vs. Cardinals
Prediction: 15-26 (Cardinals W)
Week 17: Falcons vs. Rams
Prediction: 15-20 (Rams W)
Week 18: Falcons vs. Saints
Prediction: 26-19 (Falcons W)
Atlanta Falcons' predicted 2025 regular-season record
According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Atlanta Falcons will end the 2025 regular season with a 7-10 record, placing them last in the NFC South. That means the Falcons will miss the playoffs.
The Falcons are predicted to post similar wins and losses to the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. However, due to tiebreakers, they're ranked last in the division.
