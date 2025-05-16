Atlanta Falcons schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Atlanta Falcons haven't won their division since 2016. They were close to changing the narrative in the 2024 season, but were ultimately undone by a late-season push by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hence, they missed out on the playoffs for the umpteenth time. Under head coach Raheem Morris, they'll enter the 2025 season with a chip on their shoulders.

With the 2025 regular season schedule out, let's use the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to explore the Falcons' season in detail.

Atlanta Falcons 2025 Schedule

Week 1: September 7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2: September 14 at Minnesota Vikings

Week 3: September 21 at Carolina Panthers

Week 4: September 28 vs. Washington Commanders

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: October 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 7: October 19 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 8: October 26 vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 9: November 2 at New England Patriots

Week 10: November 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts (in Berlin)

Week 11: November 16 vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 12: November 23 at New Orleans Saints

Week 13: November 30 at New York Jets

Week 14: December 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 15: December 11 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 16: December 21 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 17: December 29 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 18: January 3 or 4 vs. New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Prediction: 16-21 (Buccaneers W)

Week 2: Falcons vs. Vikings

Prediction: 24-29 (Vikings W)

Week 3: Falcons vs. Panthers

Prediction: 24-28 (Panthers W)

Week 4: Falcons vs. Commanders

Prediction: 30-18 (Falcons W)

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Falcons vs. Bills

Prediction: 18-21 (Bills W)

Week 7: Falcons vs. 49ers

Prediction: 23-18 (Falcons W)

Week 8: Falcons vs. Dolphins

Prediction: 30-23 (Falcons W)

Week 9: Falcons vs. Patriots

Prediction: 18-22 (Patriots W)

Week 10: Falcons vs. Colts

Prediction: 24-15 (Falcons W)

Week 11: Falcons vs. Panthers

Prediction: 17-15 (Falcons W)

Week 12: Falcons vs. Saints

Prediction: 16-19 (Saints W)

Week 13: Falcons vs. Jets

Prediction: 17-15 (Falcons W)

Week 14: Falcons vs. Seahawks

Prediction: 14-15 (Seahawks W)

Week 15: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Prediction: 18-26 (Buccaneers W)

Week 16: Falcons vs. Cardinals

Prediction: 15-26 (Cardinals W)

Week 17: Falcons vs. Rams

Prediction: 15-20 (Rams W)

Week 18: Falcons vs. Saints

Prediction: 26-19 (Falcons W)

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Atlanta Falcons will end the 2025 regular season with a 7-10 record

Atlanta Falcons' predicted 2025 regular-season record

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Atlanta Falcons will end the 2025 regular season with a 7-10 record, placing them last in the NFC South. That means the Falcons will miss the playoffs.

The Falcons are predicted to post similar wins and losses to the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. However, due to tiebreakers, they're ranked last in the division.

