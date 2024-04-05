Atlanta Falcons Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Raheem Morris

The Atlanta Falcons will have the eighth overall pick and will be well-positioned to add another elite talent with that pick when the first round of the NFL Draft gets underway in Detroit on Apr. 25.

Many predict Atlanta to prioritize defense in the 2024 NFL Draft following its free agency signings of Ray-Ray McCloud, Darnell Mooney and Kirk Cousins.

The clubs that are interested in particular prospects are beginning to take shape as the draft draws nearer and nearer. Teams are permitted to spend time with and interview up to 30 different college prospects during their top-30 draft visits.

None of these visits should be interpreted as a guarantee that a specific player will be selected by the Falcons. Following a lengthy list of workouts, visits and stated interests, very few players ended up with the team in 2023.

So, which players are the Falcons scheduled to meet? Read on to find out who the Falcons have invited or still have scheduled to visit.

Falcons' top-30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects

Below are all the players the Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to assess internally for their top-30 visits list ahead of the 2024 NFL draft:

Tight end Tip Reiman - Illinois

Offensive tackle Travis Glover - Georgia State

Linebacker Dallas Turner - Alabama

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. - Washington

Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine - Missouri

Running back Rasheen Ali - Marshall

Safety Calen Bullock - USC

Quarterback Jayden Daniels - LSU

Wide receiver Anthony Gould - Oregon State

Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland - Western Michigan

Quarterback Drake Maye - North Carolina

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo

Quarterback Bo Nix - Oregon

Quarterback Spencer Rattler - South Carolina

Cornerback Nate Wiggins - Clemson

Atlanta Falcons' picks by round in 2024

The Atlanta Falcons have the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, just as they had in the previous two drafts.

The Falcons selected running back Bijan Robinson from Texas in 2023 with the eighth overall pick, the same position as wide receiver Drake London from USC in 2022.

The Falcons will have eight total picks in the seven-round draft. The draft slots are indicated below, according to round:

First round, 8th overall

Second round, 43rd overall

Third round, 74th overall

Third round, 79th overall (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

Fourth round,109th overall

Fifth round, 143rd overall

Sixth round, 187th overall

Seventh round, 197th overall