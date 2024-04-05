Atlanta Falcons Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Raheem Morris

The Atlanta Falcons will have the eighth overall pick and will be well-positioned to add another elite talent with that pick when the first round of the NFL Draft gets underway in Detroit on Apr. 25.
Many predict Atlanta to prioritize defense in the 2024 NFL Draft following its free agency signings of Ray-Ray McCloud, Darnell Mooney and Kirk Cousins.
The clubs that are interested in particular prospects are beginning to take shape as the draft draws nearer and nearer. Teams are permitted to spend time with and interview up to 30 different college prospects during their top-30 draft visits.
None of these visits should be interpreted as a guarantee that a specific player will be selected by the Falcons. Following a lengthy list of workouts, visits and stated interests, very few players ended up with the team in 2023.
So, which players are the Falcons scheduled to meet? Read on to find out who the Falcons have invited or still have scheduled to visit.
Falcons' top-30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects
Below are all the players the Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to assess internally for their top-30 visits list ahead of the 2024 NFL draft:
Tight end Tip Reiman - Illinois
Offensive tackle Travis Glover - Georgia State
Linebacker Dallas Turner - Alabama
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. - Washington
Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine - Missouri
Running back Rasheen Ali - Marshall
Safety Calen Bullock - USC
Quarterback Jayden Daniels - LSU
Wide receiver Anthony Gould - Oregon State
Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland - Western Michigan
Quarterback Drake Maye - North Carolina
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy - Michigan
Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo
Quarterback Bo Nix - Oregon
Quarterback Spencer Rattler - South Carolina
Cornerback Nate Wiggins - Clemson
Atlanta Falcons' picks by round in 2024
The Atlanta Falcons have the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, just as they had in the previous two drafts.
The Falcons selected running back Bijan Robinson from Texas in 2023 with the eighth overall pick, the same position as wide receiver Drake London from USC in 2022.
The Falcons will have eight total picks in the seven-round draft. The draft slots are indicated below, according to round:
First round, 8th overall
Second round, 43rd overall
Third round, 74th overall
Third round, 79th overall (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
Fourth round,109th overall
Fifth round, 143rd overall
Sixth round, 187th overall
Seventh round, 197th overall