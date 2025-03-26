Atlanta Falcons Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Raheem Morris and Co.

The Atlanta Falcons are fresh off an 8-9 regular season that saw them miss out on the playoffs. The Falcons have a stacked offense, but their iffy defense cost them a playoff berth.

With the 2025 NFL draft around the corner, teams are set to invite players for "Top 30" visits. Here we will look at the players set to visit the Falcons in the lead-up to April's grand event.

Atlanta Falcons Top 30 visits tracker

These are the Top 30 prospects set to visit the Atlanta Falcons in 2025:

Chandler Martin, Linebacker, Memphis Tigers

Josh Conerly Jr., Offensive Tackle, Oregon Ducks

Maxwell Hairston, Cornerback, Kentucky Wildcats

Nick Emmanwori, Safety, South Carolina Gamecocks

Que Robinson, Linebacker, Alabama Crimson Tide

Shemar Stewart, Edge Rusher, Texas A&M, Aggies

Will Johnson, Cornerback, Michigan Wolverines

The players listed above will pay a visit to the Falcons' facility and meet with the front office and head coach. These players will be interviewed and given an introduction to what playing for the Falcons entails. If the Falcons are satisfied with them, then there's a good chance they'll be selected in the upcoming NFL draft.

These are the Falcons' picks in this year's draft:

Round 1: No. 15 overall

Round 2: No. 46

Round 4: No. 118

Round 7: Nos. 218 (from the Cleveland Browns through the Los Angeles Chargers) and 242 (from the LA Rams)

Prospect to watch

Will Johnson, Cornerback, Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines star cornerback Will Johnson will visit the Atlanta Falcons' facility ahead of the 2025 draft. The lockdown CB is projected to be the first player in his positional group to be selected in next month's draft.

Johnson has the build and athleticism of a modern NFL cornerback. He thrived at Michigan and regularly used his size to overwhelm opposing wide receivers.

Johnson excelled in zone and man coverage and used his unique physical skills to shut down his side of the field. He'll be a Day 1 starter if the Falcons pick him in next month's draft.

The Falcons have the 15th overall pick in the 2025 draft. There's a chance that the Michigan Wolverines' star CB would still be available.

