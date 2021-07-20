Atlanta Falcons Training Camp 2021: Predictions, preview, team news and more

The only way is up for the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, after ending last season with a 4-12 record and finishing dead last in the NFC South.

Atlanta hired a new head coach, former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and a new general manager, Terry Fontenot, to help turn around the fortunes of the franchise. The two men have a tough task on their hands with a roster that seems on the precipice of a full-blown rebuild next season.

As training camp approaches, it could be a make-or-break season for many players on the Atlanta Falcons' roster.

Atlanta Falcons news roundup

Apart from hiring a new head coach and GM, the Atlanta Falcons have had a busy off-season.

They drafted University of Florida’s star tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Much will be expected from Pitts after the Falcons made him the highest-drafted tight end in NFL Draft history.

The other big move the Falcons made was trading away nine-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for a 2022 second-round pick and a fourth-round selection in 2023.

The Falcons management also restructured starting quarterback Matt Ryan’s contract. The franchise QBs deal is an issue for Atlanta, and this could be his last season playing for the Falcons.

Atlanta also exercised star wide receiver Calvin Ridley's fifth-year option while declining tight end Hayden Hurst's.

Training camp position battles and players to watch

All eyes will be on rookie tight end Kyle Pitts during the Falcons' training camp this year. The 20-year-old is the future of the franchise, so Atlanta fans will hope to see an instant connection between Matt Ryan and Pitts.

Speaking of 'Matty Ice', the Falcons coaching staff and fans are sure to be focused on the veteran quarterback's performances during training camp. Can the former league MVP rediscover the form that led the franchise to the Super Bowl?

As for training camp battles, left guard stands out as a position to watch. Rookies Jaylen Mayfield and Drew Dalman will compete against Matt Gono and veteran Josh Andrews for the starting role.

After losing both starting safeties this off-season, the training camp will decide who will fill these roles in 2021. Rookie Richie Grant will battle free agent signings Duron Harmon and Erik Harris for one of the safety starting positions.

The Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to hold six open practices, so Falcons fans can see for themselves how the team looks before preseason begins.

