Atlanta Falcons undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

The Atlanta Falcons believe they can contend for the NFC South title in 2025. Sophomore Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, dominant weapons in Bijan Robinson and Drake London, and a defense led by Kaden Elliss and Jessie Bates - they are just hoping for more consistency.
Their draft strategy revolved around reconstituting said defense, as they did not choose an offensive player until what turned out to be their very last pick. The highlight was nabbing their pass rushers of the future in one round - but that is not the end of their roster-building.
Here are some of the uncalled players that the franchise has called after the fact.
Atlanta Falcons 2025 UDFA tracker
Here is a lost of undrafted free agents that the Falcons have signed so far:
- Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State
- Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas
- Joshua Simon, TE, South Carolina
- Joshua Gray, OL, Oregon State
- Dontae Manning, CB, Oregon
- Simeon Barrow, DL, Miami
- Nathan Carter, RB, Michigan State
- Nick Kubitz, LB, North Dakota State
- Quincy Skinner Jr., WR, Vanderbilt
- Malik Verdon, LB, Iowa State
- Jordan Williams, OL, Georgia Tech
Nick Nash was among the most dominant offensive weapons in the FBS, notching the triple crown with 104 catches for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was also a finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, narrowly losing to Travis Hunter.
Joshua Gray initially played left tackle throughout his career before moving to the inside for his final season. With the Beavers, he was a three-time All-Pac-12 second-teamer.
Jacobee Bryant was one of the Big 12's best defensive backs at Kansas, making the first team annually after his rookie season. Meanwhile, Simeon Barrow began his career at Miami, where he excelled at both defense and special teams, blocking two kicks in the latter role.
Nick Kubitz was a key component in the Bison's triumphant run to the FCS title, registering 55 tackles (four for loss). In the Championship Game against Montana State, he had nine tackles - the most in a single game in his career.
Malik Verdon broke out as an All-Big 12 second-team member in his final season, registering 76 tackles (3.5 for loss), two forced fumbles, and a sack and interception each. He also played a major role in the Cyclones' 42-41 upset of Cam Ward's Miami Hurricanes at the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
Atlanta Falcons 2025 draft recap
- Rd. 1, No. 15: LB/EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia
- Rd. 1, No. 26: EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
- Rd. 3, No, 96: S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
- Rd. 4, No. 118: S Billy Bowman, Oklahoma
- Rd. 7, No. 218: OT Jack Nelson, Wisconsin
