Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers predictions, odds, and picks for Week 3 showdown

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Sep 20, 2025 15:37 GMT
New York Giants v Atlanta Falcons - Source: Getty
By Nick Igbokwe

Published Sep 20, 2025 15:37 GMT

The Atlanta Falcons are up against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. The Falcons are 1-1 to start the campaign, while the Panthers are searching for their first win. Let's examine the predictions, odds, and picks for the game.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Game Details

  • Date and Time: Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET.
  • Game: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
  • Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Betting Odds

Moneyline

  • Falcons -249, Panthers +204

Spread

  • Falcons -5.5 (-108), Panthers +5.5 (-111)

Total

  • Over 43.5 (-109), Total Under 43.5 (-112)
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Picks

The Falcons have the second-best scoring defense in the league (14.5). They might not be firing on all cylinders, but they've made it difficult for their opponents to get a sniff at the end zone.

On the other end, the Panthers have averaged just 16 points per game in their first two contests. USA Today's Lorenzo Reyes has the Falcons as a -5 pick for Sunday's showdown.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: NFL Injury Report

Atlanta Falcons injury report

  • A.J. Terrell (hamstring), cornerback - Out
  • Casey Washington (groin), wide receiver - Out
  • Jamal Agnew (groin), wide receiver - Out

Carolina Panthers injury report

  • Patrick Jones II (hamstring), linebacker - Out
  • Tershawn Wharton (hamstring), defensive end - Out
  • Xavier Legette (hamstring), wide receiver - Questionable
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Prediction for Week 3

The Falcons have playoff aspirations, and they've shown signs of potential in the first two weeks. Their defense has been a pleasant surprise while Michael Penix Jr. gets in the groove as the team's starting quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Panthers' winless start can be blamed on a mixture of defensive frailty and offensive limitations. The clock is ticking on Bryce Young, who wants to prove that he has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL.

We predict that the Falcons will pick up a home win (30-17). Their defense will bother the Panthers, while Penix Jr. runs up the score at the other end.

