Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers predictions, odds, and picks for Week 3 showdown

The Atlanta Falcons are up against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. The Falcons are 1-1 to start the campaign, while the Panthers are searching for their first win. Let's examine the predictions, odds, and picks for the game.Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Game DetailsDate and Time: Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET.Game: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina PanthersVenue: Bank of America StadiumAtlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Betting OddsMoneylineFalcons -249, Panthers +204SpreadFalcons -5.5 (-108), Panthers +5.5 (-111)TotalOver 43.5 (-109), Total Under 43.5 (-112)Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: PicksThe Falcons have the second-best scoring defense in the league (14.5). They might not be firing on all cylinders, but they've made it difficult for their opponents to get a sniff at the end zone.On the other end, the Panthers have averaged just 16 points per game in their first two contests. USA Today's Lorenzo Reyes has the Falcons as a -5 pick for Sunday's showdown.Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: NFL Injury ReportAtlanta Falcons injury reportA.J. Terrell (hamstring), cornerback - OutCasey Washington (groin), wide receiver - OutJamal Agnew (groin), wide receiver - OutCarolina Panthers injury reportPatrick Jones II (hamstring), linebacker - OutTershawn Wharton (hamstring), defensive end - OutXavier Legette (hamstring), wide receiver - QuestionableAtlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Prediction for Week 3The Falcons have playoff aspirations, and they've shown signs of potential in the first two weeks. Their defense has been a pleasant surprise while Michael Penix Jr. gets in the groove as the team's starting quarterback.Meanwhile, the Panthers' winless start can be blamed on a mixture of defensive frailty and offensive limitations. The clock is ticking on Bryce Young, who wants to prove that he has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL.We predict that the Falcons will pick up a home win (30-17). Their defense will bother the Panthers, while Penix Jr. runs up the score at the other end.