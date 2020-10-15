When the 0-5 Atlanta Falcons head to U.S. Bank Stadium to take on the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, it could be the most boring NFL game of Week 6 -- or it could be a high-scoring exciting shootout.

The Vikings played a very good game against the Seattle Seahawks last week, but lost after failing to put the game away in the fourth quarter. The Falcons' loss last week to the Carolina Panthers was the last straw in a disappointing start that cost head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff their jobs.

Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings Head to Head

The Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings have met each other 31 times in the past. Minnesota currently leads the series with a 20-11 record.

The teams last faced each other in 2019, when the Vikings won at home, 28-12.

In their most famous meeting, the 1999 NFC Championship Game, the Falcons edged Minnesota 30-27 in an overtime thriller to advance to the franchise's first Super Bowl.

Atlanta Falcons form guide in the league: L L L L L

Minnesota Vikings form guide in the league: L L L W L

Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings Team News

One concern for Vikings fans would be running back Dalvin Cook, who is currently nursing a groin injury. Head coach Mike Zimmer stated that Cook is "feeling really good" which certainly gives the team hope that Cook will be good to go for Sunday.

Cook currently leads the league in rushing with 489 yards. Cook could be vital for the Vikings, considering the Falcons' depleted secondary.

It's a different story for the Falcons, who have lost multiple players on defense due to injuries. But the player to watch out for is star receiver Julio Jones, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Jones was held out against the Panthers due to the same injury and did not practice on Wednesday. Those who have him in fantasy football should keep monitor his situation closely.

Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings Projected Starters

Atlanta Falcons:

QB: Matt Ryan

RB: Todd Gurley II

WR: Julio Jones (Q), Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage

TE: Hayden Hurst

Dalvin Cook leads the NFL in

Rushing Yards

Rushing TDs

Rushing First Downs — ProFootballReference (@pfref) October 14, 2020

Minnesota Vikings:

QB: Kirk Cousins

RB: Dalvin Cook (Q)

WR: Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, Chad Beebe

TE: Kyle Rudolph

Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings Prediction

The Falcons finally fired Quinn and Dimitroff after starting 0-5 and with defensive coordinator Raheem Morris being named interim head coach, could things change for the Falcons?

Currently, it is hard to say, as the Falcons have failed on multiple occasions to close games. However, this is nothing new as we all witness this occurs in Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots.

On the other hand, the Vikings are also having trouble closing games as well. So it could go either way on Sunday. The Vikings have the slight edge with a better defense, but I still expect at least 30 points scored by each team.

Prediction: QB Matt Ryan leads the Falcons to a game-ending touchdown.