NFL Week 17: Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction, preview, team news, and more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are battling for the fifth seed in the NFC Playoff race. The Buccaneers want the fifth seed so that they can head to either Dallas, New York or Washington to face the NFC East champ in the Wild Card. They can make that happen by beating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17.

Wide receiver Mike Evans will look to repeat his performance that he had in Week 15 against the Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons once again blew a big lead to Tom Brady in Week 15 of the 2020 NFL Season. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan would put together a huge game against the Buccaneers. Atlanta is heading into the season finale with the Bucs looking to spoil their chances at getting the fifth seed in the NFC.

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head-to-Head

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons will be meeting for the 55th time in Week 17 of the NFL Season. The Falcons are currently ahead in the head-to-head record leading it by two games 28-26-0. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to pull within one game of evening the overall record between the two teams.

One last opportunity to go out there and battle. #ATLvsTB pic.twitter.com/vgCBbIPFYb — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 1, 2021

The Atlanta Falcons are (6-2) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the last eight meetings between the two teams. In Week 15 of the 2020 NFL Season the Buccaneers would get a big road win against the Falcons. Tom Brady will look to pull off another win at home against the Falcons in Week 17.

Atlanta Falcons form guide in the league: L L L L L W L W W L W L L L L

Tampa Bay Buccaneers form guide in the league: L W W W L W W W L W L L W W W

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

Atlanta will be coming into their Week 17 meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without starting center Alex Mack. Mack has been ruled out against the Bucs due to a concussion/illness. Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is listed as questionable due to a hamstring issue. Jones did not practice on Thursday for the Falcons.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be heading into their meeting with the Atlanta Falcons with key pieces being questionable. Buccaneers corner back Carlton Davis did not practice on Thursday because of an issue with his groin and he is questionable for Sunday's game. Leonard Fournette is dealing with abdomen pain and was limited during practice on Thursday. Jason Pierre-Paul was limited on Wednesday due to a nagging knee injury.

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Starters

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan

Atlanta Falcons:

QB: Matt Ryan

RB: Todd Gurley II

WR: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage

TE: Hayden Hurst

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

QB: Tom Brady

RB: Ronald Jones II

WR: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown

TE: Rob Gronkowski

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predictions

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to lock up the fifth seed in the NFC Playoffs they need to treat this game like a playoff game. Tom Brady has been locked in the past couple of games for the Bucs. Mike Evans is coming off two big games against the Lions and Falcons.

For the first time since 2007, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to the playoffs. The Buccaneers had the longest playoff drought among NFC teams.



Tom Brady becomes the first player in NFL history to make the playoffs in 12 consecutive seasons. pic.twitter.com/sjPjuzSObJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 26, 2020

Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons are looking to play spoilers. If they want to do this they have to get out to an early lead and keep that lead. Matt Ryan will need to have the same performance that he had in Week 15.

Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers get a close win against the Falcons behind Tom Brady and Mike Evans.