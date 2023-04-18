Could Desmond Ridder, who's heading into his second NFL season, turn out to be a franchise quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons?

The Louisville, Kentucky, native has played only four regular-season games thus far. While it's unclear whether he'll ever become a star, he has the potential to be a very solid player for years to come.

Ridder put together an impressive 2021 season for the Cincinnati Bearcats, throwing for 3,334 yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He rushed for 355 yards and six touchdowns as well.

Atlanta then drafted Ridder in the third round (74th overall pick) of the 2022 NFL draft. As a rookie last year, he sat behind starter Marcus Mariota for the first 13 games of the season. Mariota was then benched and Ridder took over, starting the final four contests.

In those four games, he completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 708 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 64 yards and posted a 2-2 record as a starter.

There were rumors that the Falcons were interested in acquiring Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson. However, it appears Atlanta is sticking with Ridder for QB1. Former Washington Commanders signal-caller Taylor Heinicke, who the team signed earlier this offseason, will serve as the backup.

But you never know, if the Falcons are somehow able to land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft, their plan to start Ridder could instantly change. The team holds the eighth pick in the draft. It's possible, but highly unlikely, that a QB like Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Florida's Anthony Richardson will still be available at that spot.

Can Desmond Ridder make a huge impact for the Atlanta Falcons?

Desmond Ridder has played just four NFL games.

If Ridder is to become a star, having offensive weapons around him will certainly help. He has a talented running back in Tyler Allgeier to hand the ball to. The fifth-round pick became one of the biggest steals of the 2022 draft after leading the Falcons in rushing last season as a rookie.

Ridder also has talented pass-catchers like tight end Kyle Pitts and Drake London to pass to. Pitts missed seven games last season due to injury, but he was a Pro Bowler as a rookie the previous year. London was Atlanta's top receiver a season ago.

Although Ridder hasn't played many games yet, he has shown promise. He possesses pocket awareness and the ability to create and has a tendency to make good decisions. It won't shock the world if he ends up becoming a star.

