Austin Ekeler landing spots: 3 teams that should target Chargers RB in free agency

There’s still a chance for the Los Angeles Chargers to re-sign running back Austin Ekeler. Playing for Jim Harbaugh and negotiating with a new general manager could be great selling points to lure him back.

However, wearing a Chargers uniform for 2024 isn’t a guarantee for the former Western Colorado standout. The team allowed his four-year, $24.5 million contract to expire after refusing to engage him in extension talks before the 2023 season.

As Austin Ekeler tests free agency once the 2024 NFL calendar year starts, he must seriously consider offers from these teams because his skill set fits their needs.

3 best fits for free agent Austin Ekeler

On the eleventh hour, the Chargers can still make an offer or assign him the franchise tag. But as he shared last January 8 with The Athletic’s Daniel Popper:

“I’m not going to be with these guys anymore, and it’s one of those journeys that I’ll always remember. But sad that it has to end.”

Therefore, other NFL teams can get one of the league’s most versatile running backs. Ekeler tallied over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in four of his seven NFL seasons.

While he suited up in only 14 games last year, he finished with 628 rushing yards, 436 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. In 2022, he had 1,637 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Those numbers prove that Austin Ekeler delivered for the Chargers in any way possible. He can do the same for the following teams when healthy, granted that the price is right. After all, he’s nearing 30 years old, an age wherein running backs typically decline.

#1 – Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings’ quarterback situation remains uncertain as Kirk Cousins becomes a free agent. But aside from addressing their concern behind center, they have a pressing need at running back after Dalvin Cook’s departure.

Minnesota turned over the keys to Alexander Mattison, who did not meet expectations. He finished with 180 carries for 700 yards and zero touchdowns in 16 games. Meanwhile, Ty Chandler had three rushing touchdowns but is more of a change-of-pace running back.

But regardless of who takes over at quarterback, the Vikings can benefit from having a running back like Austin Ekeler. As Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison stretch the field, Ekeler can find the soft spots of opposing defenses. When left uncovered, he can turn those short passes into massive gains.

They can mix up their game plan by handing the ball to him in the backfield. It’s a wise approach, especially against high-powered offenses.

#2 – Philadelphia Eagles

D’Andre Swift had a solid season for the Eagles last season, tallying 229 carries for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns. But like Austin Ekeler, he will be a free agent once the 2024 league year starts. If he signs elsewhere, Ekeler will be an able replacement.

Aside from getting extended playing time, he plays behind elite offensive linemen like Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, and Jordan Mailata. Blazing through the gaps they create can increase Ekeler’s rushing yards compared to last season.

Likewise, his presence as a passing target boosts Jalen Hurts’ confidence in throwing the ball. Developing a chemistry with Ekeler helps them connect with a series of easy plays that defenders must start paying attention to.

Building that rhythm can steamroll into more connections with DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown downfield. If they’re covered, Hurts doesn’t have to sacrifice his body if Ekeler is open.

#3 – Dallas Cowboys

Despite their shocking Wild Card Round loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys still have an elite offense with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Jake Ferguson. However, their running back situation is in limbo, especially if they don’t re-sign Tony Pollard.

Even if Pollard returns to Dallas, bringing in Austin Ekeler gives them a potent backfield rotation that won’t decrease production. Imagine Ekeler taking over in obvious passing situations while Pollard takes a breather.

The Cowboys are $9.8 million over the projected $255.4 million salary cap. But that’s a manageable deficit, especially if they want Ekeler. Likewise, Dallas might offer him the most money, given Jerry Jones’ tendency to offer big-money contracts.

From a football standpoint, signing Ekeler gives Prescott a dangerous option for screenplays when pass rushers decide to attack. Opponents will think twice about doubling Lamb to sacrifice, leaving Ekeler open.

With the Eagles still having a great offense and the Washington Commanders possibly making a splash in free agency due to their massive cap space, acquiring Austin Ekeler can help the Cowboys win the NFC East again.