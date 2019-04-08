Author Matthew A. Gallagher on the New Orleans Saints, LSU & his new book

Author Matthew A. Gallagher / Photo courtesy of Jarrett Love

A recent "30 Under 30" nominee by Forbes, author Matthew A. Gallagher penned the recently-released 50 Cheeky Truths to Improve Your Day. A lighthearted collection of simple truths with hilarious twists and memorable punchlines, this is Gallagher's second book as an author. It aims to make you laugh from cover to cover and add pure joy during a time when the world needs it the most.

I had the pleasure of doing Q&A with Gallagher, who is a big fan of Louisiana State University ("LSU") athletics and the NFL's New Orleans Saints, about sports and more.

I have read that you are a big fan of football, specifically the Saints within the NFL and LSU within college. What is it that keeps you loyal to Louisiana?

Matthew A. Gallagher: Huge fan! LSU and the Saints have a way of bringing people together. I can remember the LSU National Championships in 2003 and 2007, as well as the incredible Saints' Super Bowl win over the Colts during the 2009 season. Everyone was ecstatic -- each win was a mini Mardi Gras across the state.

The thing is, the bond is still strong during the down seasons. You just can’t beat the LSU or Who Dat Nation. Plus, there is no better place to be than Death Valley on Saturday nights or in the Dome whether it’s Sunday, Monday, or Thursday.

Regardless of where I live, Louisiana will always be home.

When did you first get into football?

Matthew A. Gallagher: When I was a kid, my grandfather would always put on NFL games and the occasional college game. He was a Cowboys fan and attended the University of Arkansas. Fortunately, the rest of my family and friends steered me in the direction of the Saints and the LSU Tigers.

Did you play football at all growing up?

Matthew A. Gallagher: I started playing in high school at Captain Shreve in Shreveport, Louisiana. Originally started out on the defensive line and eventually moved to right guard. I learned a lot of lessons on the field that I’ve carried on into my career.

When I was playing, I religiously watched the MaxPreps rankings to see who was up and coming. I had the chance to play against a few guys that went on to the NFL and are household names today.

Having graduated in 2010, there are several that come to mind; Dak Prescott, Mo Claiborne, and Brandon Wilson who were in the SBC area, Keke Mingo, Michael Hunter and Dillon Day who were across the road in West Monroe, and of course OBJ, Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu, and several others down in south Louisiana.

There are likely a lot more in the NFL from the boot than that list; those are just the names I recall playing against or heard about most often.

How do the 2019 Saints look to you? Any recent pickups or signings that have you excited?

Matthew A. Gallagher: Honestly, with the way last season ended I hope we come out playing angry. Still hoping for a Super Bowl showdown between Brady & Brees. Two Hall of Famers and pure football generals going head to head would be an incredible game to witness.

The biggest move I’ve seen this offseason has nothing to do with the Saints -- I’ll be watching to see how the Cleveland Browns do this season. Between Jarvis and OBJ joining and Mayfield at the helm, that’ll be exciting to watch – assuming, of course, their o-line can hold off the rush and the RBs keep the linebackers honest, freeing up the short game.

Your new book 50 Cheeky Truths To Improve Your Day came out on April 1st. How long did you spend writing it?

Matthew A. Gallagher: About six to eight months throughout 2018. The writing was the easiest part, each chapter is literally just a page with a quick phrase or joke -- it was the illustration and cover design that took the most time. Not to mention the logistics for publishing, public relations, etc.

My goal was to get it out as quickly as possible with the hope of bringing positivity back to center stage in a time where it feels generally needed.

When did the idea for an April 1st release date come about in the process?

Matthew A. Gallagher: I’ve always been a big fan of aligning release dates with meaningful days. My first book came out 3 days before the 4th of July, which is one of my favorite holidays for America’s Independence. That release tied in well with the theme of the book of leadership and tasking individuals to see their influence in creating global change.

With 50 Cheeky Truths being a humor book, I figured the best release date would be April Fool’s, a day synonymous with pranking your friends, family, and co-workers.

Your previous book was far more serious in nature. Did you have any doubts about writing a humor-oriented book?

Matthew A. Gallagher: I wouldn’t say I had doubts -- everyone has compartmentalized personalities and can bring them out when the situation calls for it. My biggest concern is that people will read both and think “this guy doesn’t know what he stands for” when that couldn’t be further from the truth. I joke that there are three things that bring people together; humor, food, and sports.

For me, the first book is truly the core of my beliefs -- with the second aiming to bring us back to a common ground prior to having more serious conversations about the state of the world. Point is, I believe people need to maintain their common humanity in things like humor, while also striving for more. These things work in tandem versus opposition.

50 Cheeky Truths promotion aside, what is coming up for you?

Matthew A. Gallagher: There are a number of other side projects I am tinkering with – two inventions I am looking to patent. Definitely not the most inexpensive process between R&D and the patent fees, so I’ll be looking to reduce as much personal debt as possible through the rest of 2019 to free up personal cash flow.

If you know anyone who is looking to seed fund things that make airline travel more convenient or reduce consumer need for single-use plastics, send ‘em my way!

Finally, Matthew, any last words for the kids?

Matthew A. Gallagher: More things than I can share in one short interview. I’ll stick to three:

One, if you want to accomplish something, don’t ask for permission -- just start fighting for it and ask for help along the way.

Two, try to learn from as many people as possible, we all have something to offer this world and it’s your job to figure out both what you can provide and what you need from others.

Last but not least, have fun -- this life isn’t a dress rehearsal, you get one shot. Make it count.

