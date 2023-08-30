Bailey Zappe landing spots: 3 teams that should target former Patriots QB

Bailey Zappe was released by the New England Patriots as they filtered their roster down to 53 before the beginning of the regular season. That leaves them without a backup, but it also leaves the currently undefeated player without a home. Here's who could look at bringing him in.

Bailey Zappe landing spots

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3) Cincinnati Bengals

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Could Bailey Zappe head to the Bengals?

The Cincinnati Bengals make sense for Zappe. The former Patriot would be the backup over Jake Browning, and could give them a little bit of insurance since Joe Burrow is currently battling an injury. He wouldn't push for the starter's job, but he could be a serviceable backup for the Bengals.

2) New England Patriots

Expand Tweet

The Patriots have already stated that their intention is for Zappe to clear waivers and be re-signed as the backup to Mac Jones. That may or may not happen, but they're arguably the team in most need of a backup now. They know him, and he knows the system, so it would be a fine fit.

1) Detroit Lions

Jared Goff isn't getting any younger and Teddy Bridgewater is not their future. The Detroit Lions could move on Zappe and sign him to learn from Goff, eventually taking over. He is far less expensive and significantly younger, so this could be a long-term move for the team. There were rumors the Lions might draft Goff's successor, so they could look at this as a way to do that without expending a draft pick.

Bailey Zappe stats

Bailey Zappe played very scarcely in 2022. He played in four games, starting two. He earned the victory in both of those starts. His completion percentage was over 70 at 70.7%.

What is next for Zappe?

He also threw for a total of 781 yards, with five touchdowns and three interceptions on his ledger. He added nothing on the ground, despite having 10 attempts. His lone reception was for negative six yards.

Bailey Zappe contract details

Now that he has been released, Zappe doesn't make anything. However, his contract with the Patriots was for four years at $4.3 million. It was a rookie scale contract, so it wasn't very lucrative.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 897 votes