"Can't wait to see what you get me" - David Bakhtiari keeps pushing for Aaron Rodgers' return

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is pushing Aaron Rodgers to return to the organization for the 2022 NFL season. Because there is so much speculation swirling around regarding the quarterback's future, no one knows just where the 38-year-old will land.

Rodgers won his fourth NFL MVP award at the NFL Honors event yesterday and posted a messge on his Instagram, thanking the organization for 17 wonderful years, as well as all the love and support.

Bakhtiari, one of Rodgers' closest friends, replied in the comments section. He wrote:

"Can't wait to see what you get me this training camp."

Baktiari is implying that he is expecting Rodgers to return to the team next season in a cheeky dig at his friend.

Will Rodgers return to Green Bay?

The idea of the star quarterback returning to the Packers is a viable option for the quarterback. The team is ready to win now, has plenty of weapons on offense and has a stout defense.

Despite that, several other teams have been heavily linked with the 38-year-old. Teams such as the Steelers and the Denver Broncos are organizations thought to be leading the race.

It is thought Green Bay would be unlikely to trade Rodgers to a team in the same conference. This is why an AFC team is likely to be a good landing spot for the 38-year-old.

The reigning NFL MVP stated back in training camp that he was 50/50 on whether he would play or retire this season. He chose to come back and play the year, leading the Packers to a 13-4 record and the number one seed in the NFC.

He also stated that he will not drag out his decision regarding his future, citing the NFL free agency period opening on March 16 as the timeline for a decision.

Back last offseason, the quarterback was unhappy with the direction the organization was headed and made his feelings publicly known. He held out of training camp before returning in July. It is thought that he and the organization are now on better terms.

In his press conference after winning his fourth MVP award, the 38-year-old still says that retirement is a possibility.

"I talked at length at various times about being comfortable walking away and just not playing, and I don't want to create more questions than I probably already have, but I don't fear retirement; I don't fear moving on," he said via ESPN. "I'm very proud of what I've accomplished, proud that I've accomplished it in Green Bay over the last 17 years and excited about the future, whatever that ends up being or looking like."

The NFL community will not have to wait long to find out what the reigning MVP will do regarding his playing future, but until then, speculation is rife with just what exactly the 38-year-old is going to do.

