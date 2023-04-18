Baltimore Ravens 2023 NFL Draft: Picks, Team Needs and Predictions

The Baltimore Ravens remain in limbo about their current quarterback situation for the future of their franchise as the 2023 NFL draft quickly approaches.

They placed their non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson during the 2023 NFL offseason, but he's yet to sign it. He's currently seeking a long-term contract extension, but the two sides have failed to agree on the terms.

Despite their most important player in the most important position in the NFL currently being a question mark, the Ravens must turn their focus to the upcoming 2023 NFL draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The annual event is one of the most significant events of every NFL offseason. It allows teams to address holes in their depth chart, while also building out their roster for the future.

Baltimore Ravens' 2023 NFL draft picks

John Habaugh and Lamar Jackson

Here is the complete list of the Baltimore Ravens’ 2023 NFL draft picks:

Round 1, Pick 22 overall

Round 3, Pick 86 overall

Round 4, Pick 124 overall

Round 5, Pick 157 overall

Round 6, Pick 199 overall

The Ravens are currently without a second-round pick this year, as they used it last year to acquire Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. They are also currently without a seventh-round pick.

Baltimore Ravens' 2023 NFL draft needs

Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have lost several key contributors during the 2023 NFL offseason. Some of their most crucial departures include Chuck Clark, Calais Campbell, and Ben Powers.

Several other important pieces on their roster, including Marcus Peters, Kyle Fuller, and Kenyan Drake, are also currently without contracts, but have yet to sign with a different team in free agency yet.

The Ravens will use the 2023 NFL draft to address some of their roster issues, while also likely looking to add more weapons to convince Lamar Jackson to return. While they have already added Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, they will probably need a bit more than that.

All things considered, with the current state of the Ravens' roster, here are four of their biggest areas of need entering the draft:

Cornerback Wide Receiver Edge Rusher Offensive Line

Baltimore Ravens prediction for all picks

Here's a potential 2023 NFL mock draft for the Ravens if they decline to make any tardes involving picks this year.

Round 1 (22) : WR Quentin Johnston, TCU Horned Frogs

WR Quentin Johnston

One of the biggest criticisms the Ravens have received is failing to surround Lamar Jackson with legitimate wide receivers. Tight end Mark Andrews has been their leading receiver.

Quentin Johnston profiles as a true number-one wide receiver with his massive 6'3" frame, weighing 208 pounds and could turn one of their weaknesses into a strength.

Round 3 (86) : CB Cam Smith, South Carolina Gamecocks

CB Cam Smith

Cam Smith is a physical cornerback who excels in man coverage schemes. He was impressive during the 2023 NFL combine, showing elite ball skills while also measuring 6'0" tall and weighing 190 pounds. His and build and playing style seems to fit what the Baltimore Ravens prefer defensively.

Round 4 (124) : CB Cory Trice, Purdue Boilermakers

CB Cory Trice

It wouldn't be at all surprising to see the Baltimore Ravens double down on the cornerback position (especially considering how much telnt they lost in the position during the 2023 NFL offseason). Cory Trice is one of the biggest and most physical positional prospects, making him another ideal fit for their scheme. He's bigger than most wide receivers at 6'3" tall and weighs 206 pounds.

Round 5 (157) : DE Ali Gaye, LSU Tigers

DE Ali Gaye

Ali Gaye has a similar playing style on the defensive line as Calais Campbell, profiling as a powerful pass rusher who lacks some finesse. His lack of relative athleticism could result in him slipping to the later rounds, where he makes sense for the Ravens to take a shot on. He is also excellent in run-stopping support, while having five years of college football experience.

Round 6 (199) : QB Malik Cunningham, Louisville Cardinals

Malik Cunningham

The Baltimore Ravens have designed their offense to feature their quarterback as a runner. This will be the case whether Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley is the starting quarterback in 2023.

They may look to the late rounds to add insurance to their position, while developing another prospect with elite rushing abilities. Malik Cunningham fits the description.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes