Baltimore Ravens 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after quiet start to free agency

So close yet so far. That would summarize the Baltimore Ravens’ 2024 season. The normally surehanded tight end Mark Andrews dropped a two-point conversion late in the AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills, and they were eliminated with a narrow 27-25 defeat. In terms of individual accolades, Lamar Jackson was so close to winning his third MVP but was edged out by Bills quarterback Josh Allen. It was the same story in the offensive player of the year voting, with Derrick Henry’s impressive season not being as impressive as Saquon Barkley’s historic campaign.

They have been relatively quiet in the offseason, and will bring back all of their core pieces from last season. Their biggest addition so far is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a one-year, low-risk deal. Otherwise, the rest of the improvements will have to come from the NFL draft.

The Ravens have all three of their picks in the first three rounds of the upcoming NFL draft.

Baltimore Ravens 2025 NFL mock draft for 1st 3 rounds

#1. Round 1, pick 27: Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M Aggies

The Ravens already had the 2nd most sacks as a team last season, but you can never have enough pass rushers.

The Philadelphia Eagles laid out the blueprint to beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, and that is to get to quarterback Patrick Mahomes by just rushing four. Getting another pass rusher would help the overall defense production.

Enter Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton. Scourton has it all, size, strength, and speed. He also has the production to back it up, leading the Big Ten in sacks in 2023 while at Purdue with ten. He transferred to Texas A&M for his 2024 season and his overall numbers dipped, but he still had five sacks.

#2. Round 2, pick 59: Oluwafemi Oladejo, LB, UCLA Bruins

Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo are all entering the last year of their contracts. That is a combined 26.5 sacks from last season that could be leaving, so the Ravens need to have a plan for the linebacker position.

Oluwafemi Oladejo is a tackling machine, accumulating 240 tackles in his college football career. He is still raw, but has the physical traits to be the next Baltimore pass rusher creation like Elvis Dumervil or Matthew Judon.

#3. Round 3, pick 91: Anthony Belton, OT, NC State Wolfpack

The Ravens need to beef up their offensive line, even with the Ronnie Staley contract renewal. Anthony Belton is the type of mid-round prospect that can blossom with good coaching, and become a useful NFL player.

He played mostly as a tackle for the NC State Wolfpack, but he has a big frame and a tenacity in the running game that can see a team like the Ravens move him into guard. Patrick Mekari left in free agency, and Belton has a chance to beat out either Andrew Vorhees or Daniel Faalele for one of the guard spots.

