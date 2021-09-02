NFL Trade Rumors: 3 WRs the Baltimore Ravens can target to replace Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin

Lamar Jackson lost two passing targets after the Baltimore Ravens placed first-round rookie Rashod Bateman and fellow wideout Miles Boykin on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Bateman suffered a groin injury that required surgery, while Boykin's hamstring issues have left head coach John Harbaugh down to Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins and a collection of young, inexperienced wideouts. The Baltimore Ravens could surely turn to veteran receiving help, so we consider three possible targets.

We have made three roster moves. https://t.co/aSsdheUCMJ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 1, 2021

Which three WRs could make the Baltimore Ravens' roster?

#1 John Brown

A surprising release by the Las Vegas Raiders on roster-cuts day, history could repeat itself if John 'Smoke' Brown re-energizes his career in Baltimore.

After being let go by the Arizona Cardinals at the end of his rookie contract following an injury-plagued 299-yard season in 2017, Brown was picked up on a one-year, $5 million 'prove it' deal by the Baltimore Ravens.

And prove it he did. Brown racked up 715 yards in 15 starts when now offensive coordinator Greg Roman was the tight-ends coach in 2018. That reclamation project earned Brown a three-year, $27 million contract with the Buffalo Bills. Could there be one more comeback left in the 31-year-old speedster?

#2 Chris Hogan

Chris Hogan with Sammy Watkins during their time at the Buffalo Bills.

With New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas set to miss the opening three weeks of the NFL season, head coach Sean Payton held tryouts to add competition to his wide receiver ranks.

One of the players that caught Payton's eye was veteran slot receiver Chris Hogan, who ended up getting signed. The former New England Patriot may not have made the Saints' 53-player roster. But the 33-year-old, recently hot-shotted straight out of the Premier Lacrosse League, made a big impression.

Ravens' offensive coordinator Greg Roman coached Hogan during his time in charge of the Buffalo Bills' offense in 2015, where Hogan played alongside current Ravens receiver Sammy Watkins. One year later, Hogan broke out with a career-best season in New England. Those strengths that shone last month, Roman knows well.

#3 Dez Bryant

Eleven months ago, the Baltimore Ravens shocked the football world by bringing Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant out of the wilderness – two years after he tore his Achilles tendon while training with the New Orleans Saints.

Bryant refused to retire, going through a lengthy recovery process, before getting the call from the Baltimore Ravens in October 2020. The 32-year-old showed his sharpness, coming off the bench in six games to make six receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

This time, though, Bryant is not coming off a career-threatening injury, and he's not interested in a complementary role. But if Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has a genuine opening in his offense, he knows Bryant’s number.

Alexander Zverev, the No. 4 tennis player in the world who won the gold medal at the Olympics, actually threw a ball after today’s win at the U.S. Open to Dez Bryant. And of course, Dez caught it. pic.twitter.com/x0BI8eri6w — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2021

In the meantime, Dez is still catching every ball that comes his way.

