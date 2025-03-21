Baltimore Ravens 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for AFC North franchise

The Baltimore Ravens need to get over the hump. They have come close in the playoffs in the last two years, only to narrowly be edged out by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 and the Buffalo Bills last season.

The Ravens have a win-now roster that leans heavily on its veterans. However, general manager Eric DeCosta has consistently managed to find gems like offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten last season and wide receiver Zay Flowers the year before.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will be happy to have his blindside protector Ronnie Stanley back. He could have left in free agency but chose to sign a three-year extension instead. They have not been very active in free agency, with their biggest addition being veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a one-year deal.

Baltimore has 11 picks in this NFL draft, including six picks in the first five rounds, so let's take a look at a mock draft.

Baltimore Ravens 2025 NFL mock draft for first five rounds

Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, pick 27: Jahdae Barron, S, Texas Longhorns

The Baltimore Ravens badly need to improve their secondary after the team led the league in giving up passing yards last season. Jahdae Barron is a versatile piece in the secondary. He would alternate as a deep safety, a cornerback, and a linebacker during his time at Texas.

Barron's coverage skills stand out, not allowing a touchdown last season and snagging five interceptions. He can hold down one of the corner spots or alongside Kyle Hamilton at the safety position.

#2 - Round 2, pick 59: Jordan Burch, Edge, Oregon Ducks

The pass rush is also an area of need for the Baltimore Ravens. Linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Odafeh Oweh had 22.5 sacks between the two of them, but the team ranked 29th overall on pass rush win rate at just 33%.

Jordan Burch uses his athleticism to beat pass protectors, getting 8.5 sacks for the Oregon Ducks last year. He is 6'6" and 290 pounds, and that combination of size and speed will strike fear in offensive linemen if he can continue to improve.

#3 – Round 3, pick 91: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Kentucky Wildcats

The Ravens continue to add to their defense, making it three out of three with their first three selections in the NFL draft. Dumas-Johnson’s draft stock was riding high in 2022 after winning a national championship with Georgia, but injuries and off-field questions have plagued him since, even after transferring to Kentucky.

At his best, he is an elite run-stopping middle linebacker who can also occasionally drop into coverage. A veteran-heavy organization with good coaching like the Ravens is the perfect landing spot for a player of Dumas-Johnson’s caliber.

#4 – Round 4, pick 129: Jackson Slater, OG, Sacramento State Hornets

Even though they retained Ronnie Stanley, the Baltimore Ravens need to upgrade their offensive line, especially at guard with Patrick Mekari leaving for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jackson Slater was dominant against FCS competition, making it look too easy at times. He is especially adept at moving the defensive line backward to create holes for running backs, something Derrick Henry will enjoy.

#5 – Round 4, pick 129: Raheim Sanders, RB, South Carolina Gamecocks

Raheim Sanders was effective at both Arkansas and South Carolina, amassing 3,111 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns in four seasons. Nicknamed “Rocket”, he excels in space, has downfield speed and can be a valuable change-of-pace option for screen and check-down passes.

#6 – Round 5, pick 176: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State Wildcats

Jacob Parrish is a smaller cornerback at 5’10’’ and 191 pounds, but he more than makes up for it with his play on the field. He was asked to mark the opposition’s top receiver quite often last season, and more than held his own. He is a willing tackler and can also play in zone concepts.

