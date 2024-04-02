Baltimore Ravens 7-round mock draft: 3 ways Eric DeCosta can retool for Super Bowl contention in 2024 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens were really close to making the Super Bowl, but they were stopped by their own mistakes and handed the AFC berth easily to the Kansas City Chiefs.

They still have a roster capable of making the Super Bowl, but they lost key players to the market and replacing them won't be as easy as one would think.

Using Sportskeeda's 7-round mock draft simulator, we tried to rebuild the Ravens' roster in a way that prepares them for the future while also adding pieces that will be important in the 2024 run.

Baltimore Ravens Mock Draft 1.0

Sportskeeda Ravens Mock Draft

In this first simulation, the Ravens follow their premises of building through the trenches on the first three rounds, with Jackson Powers-Johnson being an instant starter to upgrade the interior of the offensive live. Brandon Dorlus adds power to the edge group, with Brennan Jackson a developmental project in the same position.

But the interesting take is that the team spends three picks on wide receiver, taking advantage of a strong class in the position. Brenden Rice is the son of legendary NFL wide receiver Jerry Rice and could be a good option to explore the middle of the field.

Baltimore Ravens Mock Draft 2.0

Sportskeeda Ravens Mock Draft

Some interesting things happened in this simulation. The Ravens don't really need an interior defensive lineman, but they still take Jer'Zhan Newton to pair with Justin Madubuike and create a powerful defensive line through the interior. They also double on the safety position with two steals in Tyler Nubin and Tykee Smith.

Plenty of developmental prospects appear on the late rounds, but Johnny Wilson from Florida State could make an instant impact on Todd Monken's offense after they successfully integrated new passing concepts in 2023.

Baltimore Ravens Mock Draft 3.0

Sportskeeda Ravens Mock Draft

To close out the simulations, the Ravens look to address plenty of their needs with their nine picks. Xavier Worthy is a good player, but Ricky Pearsall in the fourth round is a great steal for the franchise, just like Tykee Smith late in the draft.

They still look to bolster their trenches with three of their first five picks used on linemen, but the most important thing is that a lot of those players are ready to play from day one and could make an impact. This way, their job within the AFC North will be a bit easier.