Baltimore Ravens 7-round Mock Draft: Ravens retool defense for Super Bowl run

It's mock draft season, and the Baltimore Ravens are on deck. The team came within a score of making it to the Super Bowl, where they would've had a shot to win it. They might have missed their biggest window, but the window hasn't closed. With loads of picks in the upcoming draft, they have a shot to replace a lot of key exiting free agents. Here's what they might do this spring.

Baltimore Ravens 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 1

30th overall: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Byron Murphy could be the next Raven

There are few things the Baltimore Ravens need in the draft, but defensive tackle is arguably one of them. That is only enhanced if they're unable to come to an agreement with Justin Madubuike. This gives them insurance on that front or a second IDL to wreak havoc on offensive lines. He fell to 30th in my mock draft, which is a steal for the Texas product.

Baltimore Ravens 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 2

76th overall: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

In this mock, the Ravens traded pick 62 and 164 for 76 and 96. With the 76th pick, they selected Roman Wilson out of Michigan. The star wide receiver was the best on the board and gives Lamar Jackson another young wideout to pair with Zay Flowers. Nelson Agholor is back but Odell Beckham Jr. is likely not, so this pick gets them arguably better, younger and healthier at that position.

93rd overall: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Linebacker isn't an overwhelming position of need, but Edgerrin Cooper is the best player available at this selection, having slipped a few spots to 93. This also gives them insurance to easily let Patrick Queen go and give Roquan Smith another really strong running mate to help boost their defense.

96th overall: D.J. James, CB, Auburn

With their original third-round pick, the Ravens take D.J. James out of Auburn. Cornerback was a bit of a weaker spot on the defense last season, and this gives them a young player that can potentially make an impact. He was also one of the only "needed" positions available in this range, so it made sense.

Baltimore Ravens 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 3

131st overall: Cade Stover, Ohio State, TE

There's really no need for the Ravens to add another tight end to the mix with both Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews looking like stars right now. This pick of Cade Stover represents taking the best player available and keeping with their history. They've always had multiple really good tight ends and have traded some off for more assets. This paves the way for them to do that again and save money down the road.

134th overall: Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State, DT

Michael Hall Jr. is more insurance in the event that Madubuike walks, but he also gives the Ravens a ton of depth up front, which is very valuable. They would potentially have three good defensive tackles, and Hall had slipped almost 30 spots to this pick, so he's a pretty good value pick.

226th overall: Cody Schrader, Missouri, RB

The Ravens aren't going to keep J.K. Dobbins. They're also extremely unlikely to splurge on a free agent running back, so a late-round pick to pair with Keaton Mitchell makes sense here. Schrader is a solid running back that won't have much pressure in the Keaton-Jackson backfield.

248th overall: Vershon Lee, South Carolina, OG

Guard is one position that needs a bit of shoring up for the Ravens. So when Vershon Lee was sitting there for their final pick of the draft, it made total sense to take a flyer on Lee out of South Carolina.