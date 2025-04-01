Baltimore Ravens 7-round mock draft: Updated projections after John Harbaugh’s contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens lost in the AFC Divisional Round to the Buffalo Bills and are looking to build off of that in 2025.

Already in the offseason, the Ravens extended coach John Harbaugh to a three-year extension, which keeps him with the team through 2028.

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have 11 total picks. With that many picks, the Ravens will likely package some together to move up in trades on draft day.

Baltimore Ravens 2025 NFL mock draft for all 7 rounds

Round 1, Pick 27: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

With their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens select Malaki Starks, a safety out of Georgia.

The Ravens have Kyle Hamilton as one of their safeties, so Starks can compete for the starting job opposite him. Ultimately, Baltimore needs to improve its secondary, and Starks would be a key part of that.

Round 2, Pick 59: Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

The Ravens will likely focus on their defense in the draft, and with their second pick, they select Jordan Burch, a pass rusher out of Oregon.

Burch can be a rotational player for Baltimore in 2025. With the Ducks last season, he recorded 31 tackles and 8.5 sacks.

Round 3, Pick 91: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

In Sportskeeda's mock draft simulator, the Ravens select another defensive player with their third-straight pick as Baltimore picks Barrett Carter, a linebacker out of Clemson.

Carter would compete for a starting job but also would chip in on special teams for the Ravens. At Clemson last season, he recorded 82 tackles, seven pass defenses and 3.5 sacks.

Round 4, Pick 129: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

The Ravens finally go offense and select Jack Bech, a receiver out of TCU.

Baltimore signed DeAndre Hopkins this offseason to pair him with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. But the Ravens should look to add more depth to the position, and Bech can learn from those three before competing for a starting job in 2026.

Round 4, Pick 136: Jalen Rivers, OG, Miami

The Ravens added depth to the offensive line in the fourth round by selecting Jalen Rivers out of Miami.

Rivers is a guard who would be behind Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele. He would need a good showing in training camp to make the roster, but adding depth to the offensive line is always key for teams.

Round 5, Pick 176: Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas

The Ravens go back to the trenches and select defensive tackle Vernon Broughton out of Texas.

Broughton played five years at Texas, so he has plenty of experience and should be able to come in and compete for a rotation role right away. Last season, he recorded 39 tackles, 4.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Round 6, 183: Chris Paul Jr., OLB, Ole Miss

The Ravens add another pass rusher selecting Chris Paul Jr. out of Ole Miss.

Paul played three years at Arkansas before transferring to Ole Miss for his final season. He recorded 86 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season.

Round 6, Pick 203: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

Baltimore has Derrick Henry and Justice Hill at running back, but adding some youth and depth to the position isn't a bad thing.

In the sixth round, the Ravens select Jaydon Blue who rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns on 134 carries last season.

Round 6, Pick 210: Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, OT, Oregon State

With this many picks, not every player will make the Ravens roster. So, Baltimore will likely look at developmental players and players who could potentially be on the practice squad.

That would be the case with Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, an offensive tackle out of Oregon State.

Round 6, Pick 213: Marcus Harris, CB, Cal

Baltimore would address its secondary by selecting Marcus Harris, a cornerback out of Cal. He recorded 46 tackles and two interceptions last season.

Round 7, Pick 243: Eugene Asante, LB, Auburn

With the final pick, the Baltimore Ravens will select Eugene Asante from Auburn. The linebacker would have to compete for a roster spot but could be a key special teams player for the Ravens.

