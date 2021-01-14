Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream | NFL Playoffs 2020/21

Fans can tune in on Saturday night to watch two of the best dual threat QB’s in the NFL match up as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens head to Buffalo to face Josh Allen and the Bills. Both players can beat teams with their arms or their legs, and it will be interesting to see how each team game plans for each skill set.

Baltimore Ravens finally got off their recent playoff losing skid, securing a victory on Wild Card Weekend on the road against the Tennessee Titans. Jackson had a brilliant game running the football, including getting loose for a game changing 48 yard rushing score that would give the Ravens the momentum they needed to close out the victory.

Buffalo Bills had some exciting plays of their own in their home win against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, highlighted by Allen’s touchdown pass to WR Stefon Diggs. Diggs has been nothing short of marvelous for the Bills this season, and Buffalo fans hope that his dominant play will continue against Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills TV Schedule

What Time is The Ravens at Bills on Saturday?

8:15 p.m EST on Saturday, January 16th.

What Channel Is The Ravens at Bills game on Saturday?

NBC

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Coverage Map

NFL Divisional Round TV Schedule

How To Watch Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills - Live Stream

NBC Sports

FuboTV

SlingTV

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Prediction

This should be a tremendous game, filled with the potential for highlight reel plays by some of the NFL’s best players. When the talent on both sides is so evenly matched, a lot of times the game will come down to which team utilizes the best scheme. Last week, Baltimore effectively shut down Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry, who only rushed for 40 yards.

It’s likely that the Ravens will try to use a similar philosophy in targeting the Buffalo Bills’ biggest offensive weapon, which outside of Allen, would be Diggs. Baltimore’s secondary is immensely talented with Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey at the cornerback position, and it will be fascinating to see whether they try to let either one try to contain Diggs one on one, or provide help over the top with a safety.

It doesn’t seem like Baltimore is going to go down by allowing Buffalo’s best players to beat them, so the onus will be on Bills head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to adjust. They very well might have a trick or two up their sleeve, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has been in many big games, and will likely have his team slightly more prepared.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Bills 17