Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025: Full list of Lamar Jackson team's selections

The Baltimore Ravens enjoyed yet another impressive regular season but fell short in the playoffs. This is becoming a concerning pattern for the Lamar Jackson-led franchise, as it has not reached the Super Bowl since 2013, when Joe Flacco guided the team to a win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Ravens are as stacked as they come on offense, with Pro Bowlers Jackson and Derrick Henry leading the way. Plus, their defense isn't half bad, with Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, Nnamdi Madubuike and Roquan Smith being some of the best players at their positions across the league.

With that in mind, let's look at the Ravens' picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

Baltimore Ravens draft picks in 2025

According to NFL Draft Buzz, the Baltimore Ravens currently have 12 picks in the 2025 NFL draft, at least one pick in each round of April's draft.

Here's a look at their picks:

Round 1, Pick 27

Round 2, Pick 59

Round 3, Pick 91

Round 4, Pick 128

Round 4, Pick 136

Round 5, Pick 176

Round 5, Pick 178

Round 6, Pick 185

Round 6, Pick 205

Round 6, Pick 213

Round 7, Pick 245

What is the Baltimore Ravens' biggest draft need?

The Baltimore Ravens' aging defense was rather injury-prone in the just-concluded 2024 season. Such issues derailed their Super Bowl chances and contributed to their exit at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round.

Thus, it'll be important for Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta to ace his picks in the upcoming draft. Their biggest need will be the edge rusher position.

The Ravens have the 27th pick in the upcoming draft, so they could select either James Pearce Jr. or Mykel Williams, as they should still be available late in the first round. Both prospects excelled at the collegiate level and could add something to a position sorely lacking in Baltimore.

Also, the Ravens might need reinforcements in their offensive line as both starting left guard Patrick Mekari and starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley are pending unrestricted free agents. Furthermore, their reserves, Ben Cleveland and Josh Jones, will hit the market. Thus, the Ravens must find reinforcements via the draft.

